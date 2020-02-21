CLOSE

Artist Judy Chinski talked with guests about her ink and alchol floral designs. (Photo: Photo provided)

What could be a more romantic way to celebrate a “Hugs and Love” Valentine’s Day theme than by covering strawberries, fruit, candy and yes even bacon with rich dark chocolate flowing from a fountain? Maybe more chocolate and desserts? Maybe selecting some romantic art in the form of hearts, flowers and/or romantic landscapes? The Local Color Art Gallery held it’s Friday open house art-walk with all of those things. Seven local artists, Betty Newman, Lindy Kowalczyk, Bonnie Hauke, Karen Swanker, Malenda Trick, Judy Chinski and newest addition to the gallery – Sandra Esham provided not only the decadent snacks, but also were on hand to show their newest art. Attendance was strong as the gallery has built a reputation on the uniqueness of its first Friday hospitality, tasty refreshments and unique artwork. For more information about the gallery, visit www.malendatrick.com/localcolor/

The chocolate fountain with a variety of dipping tidbits was the hit of the Friday open house. (Photo: Photo provided)

First time visitor Diane O'Neil posed with mascot Ken. (Photo: Photo provided)

Artists Bonnie Hauke and Malenda Trick prepare for the February Open House. (Photo: Photo provided)

