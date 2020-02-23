CLOSE

Recently the AAUW Marco Island branch held their one and only annual fundraiser, the “Time, Talent & Treasures” luncheon and auction at the Island Country Club.

More than 100 women interested in helping improve the lives of girls and women attended the event. Before sitting down for the luncheon, the ladies busily perused and bid on the astounding assortment of silent auction items, all 120 items, including 38 “baskets” with $175 as the highest amount for a basket.

The live auction included one book discussion and eight meals (prepared and delivered to the winners by AAUW Marco Island Branch members) with the French beef bourguignon dinner for 10 going for $650.

“AAUW-Marco Island strives to provide educational opportunities for many sectors of our community,” said explains Lynn Tuttle Co-chair, Time Talent and Treasures and Director of Development, AAUW-Marco Island.

“In previous years, we replaced much the damaged equipment from the hands-on science outing at Big Cypress that every fifth grader in Collier County attends,” she added. “A middle school girl is selected for a scholarship to attend Teck Trek at weeklong Technology Camp for girls going into the eighth grade. We offer a high school scholarship. We helped a Florida woman attend NCCWSL, a convention for college leaders of the future. We also have scholarships for women 21 and over who wish to attend an accredited college called our Martha Yates Scholarship, or MY Scholarship. Education is our passion. It's my passion and I'm thrilled that our fund raiser can help so many people.”

All the proceeds from the event go directly to scholarships and grants for girls and women who live or work in Marco Island, Goodland, or Isles of Capri.

For more information about the American Association of University Women (AAUW), go to marcoisland-fl.aauw.net.

