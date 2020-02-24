CLOSE

02.16.20

A sold out crowd enjoyed the elegant Marco Men's Club Sweetheart Ball at the Island Country Club. Ray and Candy Seward hosted and the Wendy Renee Band entertained. A delicious surf and turf dinner and a scrumptious heart shaped chocolate mousse dessert were served. The men looked dashing and the women looked stunning and a fabulous time was enjoyed by all. It was truly a night to remember.

