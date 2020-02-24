CLOSE
02.16.20

Photos: Sweetheart Ball, 2020
Bonnie Watson, Pam Clune, Marge Superits, Betsy Zinner, Susie Walsh and Susanne Grossman are ready for a fun evening.
Mike Mickes, Susanne Piro, Carla Mickes, Virginia Vacio, Linda Turner and Jerry Swiacki are a fun group.
Ed Crane, Rob Reiley and Dave Walsh.
Celebrating a successful evening are Kathryn Rogers, Bill Rogers, Candy Seward and Ray Seward.
Hosts Candy and Ray Seward.
    A sold out crowd enjoyed the elegant Marco Men's Club Sweetheart Ball at the Island Country Club. Ray and Candy Seward hosted and the Wendy Renee Band entertained. A delicious surf and turf dinner and a scrumptious heart shaped chocolate mousse dessert were served. The men looked dashing and the women looked stunning and a fabulous time was enjoyed by all. It was truly a night to remember. 

