The Marco Island Historical Society presented the Putting on the Ritz gala at the Island Country Club on Marco Island.
Published 11:03 a.m. ET Feb. 26, 2020
The Marco Island Historical Society presented the Putting on the Ritz gala at the Island Country Club on Marco Island. The gala included a reception, silent and live auctions, dinner and dancing to the music of popular vocalist and bandleader Suzanne Sole and her band.
