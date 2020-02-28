CLOSE

The Marco Island Woman’s Club, a non-profit civic-minded organization, has been chosen as a beneficiary of the community bag program for the month of March by Winn-Dixie of Marco Island.

The bag program was launched in February 2019 to make a difference in the communities where shoppers live and work.

Marco Island Woman’s Club was selected as the March beneficiary of the program by store leadership at the Winn-Dixie located at 625 N. Collier Blvd., Marco Island. Marco Island Woman’s Club will receive a $1 donation every time a $2.50 reusable community bag, with the special giving tag, is purchased at this location from March 1 through March 31.

“We are thrilled and thank the leadership of Winn-Dixie Marco Island for their gracious invitation to participate in their community bag program,” said Sue Ellen Welch, president of Marco Island Woman’s Club.

“The donations from this program will assist us in providing scholarships to deserving high school seniors plus supporting other local civic and health organizations.”

Marco Island Woman’s Club is a non-profit based in Marco Island. Founded in 1966, Marco Island Woman’s Club has a long proud history of serving the community. The club’s accomplishments include founding of the Marco Island Public Library, donating a gazebo located at the Marco Island Historical Museum, contributing to Naples Community Hospital, initiating the movement for beautification of the island and for the original youth center, cleaning and restoring the Marco Island Historical Cemetery, donating a bench at Veteran’s Community Park, awarding college scholarships through the Marco Island Woman’s Club Foundation, and assisting other local civic and health organizations. Learn more about the Marco Island Woman’s Club by calling President Sue Ellen Welch at 239-642-7126 and visiting marcowomansclub.com.

For more information on the community bag program visit seg.bags4mycause.com.

