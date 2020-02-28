CLOSE

02.18.20

From left, front: Michele Senda, Nicole Klemm, Cindy McKeown, Joy Masi Malena; back: Sean McKeown, Frank Catalano and Frank Malena. (Photo: Photo provided)

Marco Cruise Club held a poker run on the south end of Marco Island. Seven boats and over 50 people participated in the competition. Boaters stopped at each of several docks to pick up a playing card before finishing up the run at a member’s home. The goal is coming away with the best five-card stud poker hand in the club. The final card was picked up at the last stop. Cruisers gathered to compare poker hands and announce the lucky poker winners. Winners were Mark Senda $150, Lisa Raymer $75, Michael Taylor $50, Mark Turner $25.

From left, front: Judy and Dan Lange; back: Lisa Raymer, Susan and Michael Taylor, John and Pat Marsh. (Photo: Photo provided)

A huge barbecue followed with plentiful food, desserts and drinks. Boaters enjoyed calm seas, beautiful Marco weather and lots of laughs. The Poker Run was such a big success there are plans for another.

Information: Deena Procopio at dprocopio@aol.com or call 315-481-0321.

From left, John Guthrie, Terry Raymer, Paula and Mark Turner. (Photo: Photo provided)

From left, Jean Friedman, Carol and Joe Lagano, Shelly and Dave Hagar. (Photo: Photo provided)

Read or Share this story: https://www.marconews.com/story/life/2020/02/28/social-scene-mcc-poker-run/4879634002/