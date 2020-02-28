Welcome to our new and improved comments, which are for subscribers only.
Marco Cruise Club held a poker run on the south end of Marco Island. Seven boats and over 50 people participated in the competition. Boaters stopped at each of several docks to pick up a playing card before finishing up the run at a member’s home. The goal is coming away with the best five-card stud poker hand in the club. The final card was picked up at the last stop. Cruisers gathered to compare poker hands and announce the lucky poker winners. Winners were Mark Senda $150, Lisa Raymer $75, Michael Taylor $50, Mark Turner $25.
A huge barbecue followed with plentiful food, desserts and drinks. Boaters enjoyed calm seas, beautiful Marco weather and lots of laughs. The Poker Run was such a big success there are plans for another.
Information: Deena Procopio at dprocopio@aol.com or call 315-481-0321.
