Welcome to our new and improved comments, which are for subscribers only.
This is a test to see whether we can improve the experience for you.
You do not need a Facebook profile to participate.
You will need to register before adding a comment.
Typed comments will be lost if you are not logged in.
Please be polite.
It's OK to disagree with someone's ideas, but personal attacks, insults, threats, hate speech, advocating violence and other violations can result in a ban.
If you see comments in violation of our community guidelines, please report them.
Social Scene: Italian style luncheon at Sale e Pepe
The Italian American Society of Marco Island held an Italian Style Luncheon Sunday at the Marco Island Ocean Beach Resort restaurant, Sale e Pepe to the delight of 120 members and guests. Besides dining on a three course lunch the group was serenaded by accordionist, Joe Bell. It proved to be a fantastic afternoon all around.
Read or Share this story: https://www.marconews.com/story/life/2020/03/03/social-scene-italian-style-luncheon-sale-e-pepe/4941153002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments