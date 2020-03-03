CLOSE
03.01.20

Photos: Italian American Society luncheon, March 2020
Some of IAS men helping the entertainer with the Italian tunes.
Gary and Gail Mineo, Linda and Fred Lizzi, Elio and Lillian Morgante, Dorrie and Ralph Madonna, Edith and Peter Acquavella are all smiles.
Christine Gato, Carolyn & Richard Rosenfeld, Gene & Lynn Zielinski, Jennie and Vince Colianni, Christel and Anthony Napoli, Richard and Ellie Melli enjoying the day.
Joe and Rosemary Laurie, Louise and Phil Sheridan, Carmela India, Florence and Joe Dazzo, Maria Petrosini, Madeline and Lyle Wise telling jokes.
Nick & Dolores Fernandes, Maria & Joe Mazzoni, Zoe Bongarzone and John Martini, Peter Pareene and Lauren DeLisa, Michael and Paula Salerno are all smiles.
Terry Mercede and Joe Gorecki, John and Carol Spizuoco, Jan Maniscalco and Judy Raineri, Fran Compoluti, Fran Jorgensen and Harry Miller enjoying a laugh.
    The Italian American Society of Marco Island held an Italian Style Luncheon Sunday at the Marco Island Ocean Beach Resort restaurant, Sale e Pepe to the delight of 120 members and guests. Besides dining on a three course lunch the group was serenaded by accordionist, Joe Bell. It proved to be a fantastic afternoon all around.

