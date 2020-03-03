CLOSE

03.01.20

Over 50 Cruisers braved the low 60 degree weather and gusty winds to enjoy a pig roasting at Sarazan Park. Cruisers each brought a dish to share. Piglet cupcakes and a carved watermelon pig were the delicious creation of Vice Commodore Todd and Julie Whitney.

V/C Todd Whitney challenged boaters’ nautical skills with an impromptu quiz, which brought about lots of questions and laughs. Sara Beckley was the winner, answering all questions correctly. The pig roast was a big hit. Boaters enjoyed plentiful food, desserts, cocktails and lots of laughs.

Whether it is cocktails on the beach, a steak fry, pig roast, raft-ups or overnight cruising, the club has lots of fun.

MCC is currently accepting new member applications. For information email Deena Procopio at dprocopio@aol.com or call 315-481-0321.

