02.12.20

Betsy Geis, Penny Hoetzel and Monnda Hormel (Photo: Doreen Herriman/Special to the Eagle)

Newcomers Club of Marco Island had a spectacular luncheon at the Hilton, as we celebrated Valentines’ Day! It was a busy afternoon as we welcomed new members, celebrated February birthdays, chatted with our friends and distributed the contributions from our sponsors. This month we welcomed three new sponsors: Dreamland Tour, Dreamland Princess and Marco Office Supply. Thanks to all of our sponsors for their support.

Kerri Hynes, June Elliott, Jane Konkoly and Mary O'Neill (Photo: Doreen Herriman/Special to the Eagle)

Karen Caster, one of our own Newcomer members, and the president of the Marco Island Shell Club, gave a presentation about shelling on Marco Island. We learned that you are prohibited from collecting live shells in Lee County. Also, did you know that the best time to find shells is one and a half hours before low tide until one and a half hours after low tide. Karen and her team were so informative and had many samples to show us.

Marilyn Mroz, Jan Zilch and Joanne Chute (Photo: Doreen Herriman/Special to the Eagle)

Did you know?

Newcomers Club of Marco Island participated in the 2019 Christmas Parade and was the winner of the best holiday spirit award. Lara Geberth and Janice Massarelli accepted the award. The group had so much fun preparing for and participating in the parade. Watch for us to be part of the St. Patrick’s Day Parade on March 1.

From left, front: Betsy Geis, Diana Dewel and Rosemary Enners; back: Connie Soron, Jill Sandberg, Anne Vanic, Annette Kuhn, Mary O'Neill and Audrey Snyder. (Photo: Doreen Herriman/Special to the Eagle)

Sound like fun?

If you would like to attend a luncheon and join in the fun and meet some fabulous women, contact our membership chairs at MarcoMembership@gmail.com. Note on the subject line attention: Membership chairs). The luncheons are the second Wednesday of the month at the Hilton Marco Island Beach Resort and Spa, located at 560 S Collier Blvd. Hope to see you there.

