Goal is all-round quality of life improvement

Healthcare, retirement living options and mental health, along with addiction services were in the spotlight at the latest Health Fair presented by the YMCA of South Collier (Marco).

More than a dozen exhibitors gathered in the Y's Youth Development Center to pass out information in what has become a fixture on the Y calendar.

Chiropractic doctor Michael Sherman used a plastic, over-sized prop of the human spine to emphasize his message.

Take care of the body's "master control system" – the spine – and you can avoid all sorts of other unwelcome health conditions, he told fair goers.

"I don't want to knock medicines and traditional surgery," Sherman said, "but health care in this country is sick care."

He said he thus believes in proactive instead of reactive approaches and says that in his particular field of treatment the body itself can end up doing the curing.

Part of the technique of chiropractic, he said, is relieving pressure on the nervous system.

In this regard, he favors what he calls "spinal fulcrums," exercises that can be performed with items as simple as rolled-up towels strategically placed at points along the spine.

He also does manipulations, of course, but specifically doesn't want to turn people into "chiropractic junkies." Instead, his emphasis is on spinal health through his methods.

Taking care of life's "what ifs" was the message from Felicia Saraceno, representing the Arlington of Naples, a luxury Naples retirement facility.

"It's resort-style living with appropriate needed care," Saraceno said, "and includes short-term rehab, assisted living, skilled nursing and memory care."

Jessica Liria is Children's Outreach Specialist with the David Lawrence Center, a mental health and addiction services provider that recently partnered with the Y, and offers services on Marco.

Liria said the Center takes most insurances, and also operates a sliding fee scale based on financial need.

Help at Home Health Care is exactly what the name suggests, and business development director Patti Raco-Treamer says services include companionship, skilled nursing and rehab services.

At the Physicians Regional table, RN Alison Avila monitored Patti Genova's blood pressure as part of its promotional presence on the day.

"I'm enjoying the fair," Genova said. "I'll come again."

Adam Corcoran and Sunny Munoz were repeat fair exhibitors on behalf of Golden Care, which offers personal care in the form of bathing, hygiene, companionship, meal preparation, transportation, shopping and light housekeeping among its services.

Barrington Terrace is also a luxury facility for assisted living and memory care services, as well as for advanced care.

Massages appeal to all ages, and on hand at the fair were personnel from MassageLUXE, giving hands-on experiences.

Independent insurance agent Julie Carter specializes in helping people negotiate Medicare-related options and decisions.

Discovery Village is another senior living facility offering supervised independent living, assisted living, memory care and also short-term options.

Local dental practice Kriger Orthodontics representative Donald Crispen enlightened fair goers about the facility's services.

Home Instead is also a "house call" facility that offers companionship, personal help with bathing and dressing, Alzheimer's and other dementia care and also transitional care and hospice support.

One of Blue Zones Solutions' goals of general community health is studying and sharing details of longevity in various parts of the world, said representative Rafael Campo.

The idea is to incorporate healthy habits in an easy way, said Campo, adding that the Naples-based initiative has a great partner in the Marco Y.

"This is all making Collier a healthier county every year," Campo said.

For more on the Y's wide variety of programs and activities for adults and children, visit marcoymca.org or call 394-YMCA (9622). Follow on Twitter at ymcamarco; on Facebook @marcoymca, and Instagram at ymcamarco.

