03.05.20

The Marco Cruise Club held a raft up on March 5 just off Caxambas Park. (Photo: Donna Babb/Special to the Eagle)

The Marco Cruise Club held a raft up just off Caxambas Park. There were seven boats and 38 people in attendance. Cruisers enjoyed great food, drinks and lots of laughs. Beautiful Marco weather added to a perfect day.

Todd Whitney and Lisa Raymer (Photo: Donna Babb/Special to the Eagle)

Whether it is cocktails on the beach, a steak fry, pig roast or overnight cruising, the club has lots of fun.

Left, Jack Babb, John Marsh, Neil Blaauboer and John Nevalus; right: Joanne Blaauboer, Betty Nevalus and Sara Beckley. (Photo: Donna Babb/Special to the Eagle)

MCC is currently accepting new member applications. For information email Deena Procopio at dprocopio@aol.com or call 315-481-0321.

Jack Babb, John Marsh, Sara Beckley and John Nevalus, aboard "Knot So Fast." (Photo: Donna Babb/Special to the Eagle)

