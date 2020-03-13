Welcome to our new and improved comments, which are for subscribers only.
The Marco Cruise Club held a raft up just off Caxambas Park. There were seven boats and 38 people in attendance. Cruisers enjoyed great food, drinks and lots of laughs. Beautiful Marco weather added to a perfect day.
Whether it is cocktails on the beach, a steak fry, pig roast or overnight cruising, the club has lots of fun.
MCC is currently accepting new member applications. For information email Deena Procopio at dprocopio@aol.com or call 315-481-0321.
