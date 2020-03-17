CLOSE
LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

03.11.20

Photos: Just Friends celebrate St. Patrick's Day, 2020
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Pam Shudes, Rose Kraemer, Lynn Tuttle, Ann Faruol, Betsy Wohltman, Phyllis Rosenblum, Doris Boston and Hildie Kyes.
Pam Shudes, Rose Kraemer, Lynn Tuttle, Ann Faruol, Betsy Wohltman, Phyllis Rosenblum, Doris Boston and Hildie Kyes. Photo provided
Fullscreen
Irish for the say are Lynn Tuttle, Michelle Sheehan, Jan Minuitti, Patty Terreri, Diane Rowse and Laverne Leahy.
Irish for the say are Lynn Tuttle, Michelle Sheehan, Jan Minuitti, Patty Terreri, Diane Rowse and Laverne Leahy. Photo provided
Fullscreen
Happy go lucky! Joyce Kaelin, Barb Markel, Susanne Grossman, Jerlene Jones, Eleanor Caricato, Jean Davis and Pam Shudes.
Happy go lucky! Joyce Kaelin, Barb Markel, Susanne Grossman, Jerlene Jones, Eleanor Caricato, Jean Davis and Pam Shudes. Photo provided
Fullscreen
Susie Walsh, Laverne Leahy, Janet Dickens, JoAnn Brandau, Bobbie Ordejia and Cindy Crane.
Susie Walsh, Laverne Leahy, Janet Dickens, JoAnn Brandau, Bobbie Ordejia and Cindy Crane. Photo provided
Fullscreen
Longtime friends Candy Seward, Cindy MacQuarrie, Pat Matthews and Pam Cote.
Longtime friends Candy Seward, Cindy MacQuarrie, Pat Matthews and Pam Cote. Photo provided
Fullscreen
Looking forward to the roast are Janet Dickens, Jan Cirillo, Laverne leahy, Susan Wolfe, Jay Spencer and JoAnn Brandau.
Looking forward to the roast are Janet Dickens, Jan Cirillo, Laverne leahy, Susan Wolfe, Jay Spencer and JoAnn Brandau. Photo provided
Fullscreen
Cast of “Rose's Roast” are Betsy Wohltman, Bobbie Ordejia, Susie Walsh, Rose Kraemer, Cindy Crane, Annette Mennella and Cindy MacQuarrie.
Cast of “Rose's Roast” are Betsy Wohltman, Bobbie Ordejia, Susie Walsh, Rose Kraemer, Cindy Crane, Annette Mennella and Cindy MacQuarrie. Photo provided
Fullscreen
Feeling Lucky are Pam Shudes, Cindy MacQuarrie, Susie Walsh and Betsy Wohltman.
Feeling Lucky are Pam Shudes, Cindy MacQuarrie, Susie Walsh and Betsy Wohltman. Photo provided
Fullscreen
Leprechauns Sharyn Rodger, Bonnie Bozzo, Chris Cody, Betty Muskus, Jean King and Cathy Mendygraw.
Leprechauns Sharyn Rodger, Bonnie Bozzo, Chris Cody, Betty Muskus, Jean King and Cathy Mendygraw. Photo provided
Fullscreen
Just Friends 2020-2021 board: JoAnn Brandau, assistant treasurer; Laverne Leahy, secretary; Billie Maine, treasurer; Janet Dickens, vice president and Jacky Childress, president.
Just Friends 2020-2021 board: JoAnn Brandau, assistant treasurer; Laverne Leahy, secretary; Billie Maine, treasurer; Janet Dickens, vice president and Jacky Childress, president. Photo provided
Fullscreen
Looking for leprechauns are Candy Glaser, Pam Callinan, Billie Maine, Litha Berger and Annette Mennella.
Looking for leprechauns are Candy Glaser, Pam Callinan, Billie Maine, Litha Berger and Annette Mennella. Photo provided
Fullscreen
March birthday ladies are Rose Kraemer, Patty Terreri, Mila Langley, Doris Boston, Jean Davis, Susanne Grossman and Diane Rowse.
March birthday ladies are Rose Kraemer, Patty Terreri, Mila Langley, Doris Boston, Jean Davis, Susanne Grossman and Diane Rowse. Photo provided
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    It was a triple treat at the March Just Friends luncheon at the Marco Yacht Club. Many leprechaun lassies spread happy St. Patrick’s cheer. Seven birthday ladies received roses, and 50/50 prizes were awarded.

    New board members for 2020-21 were installed. They are President Jacky Childress, Vice President Janet Dickens, Secretary Laverne Leahy, Treasurer Billie Maine and Assistant Treasurer JoAnn Brandau.

    The highlight of the luncheon was the star studded celebrity roast of the outgoing president, Rose Kraemer. Kramer, aka Rosetta Stone, is our own local Marco celebrity and was treated as such. Much of her roast was inspired by songs she performs in her own act. Sonny and Cher (Bobbie Ordejia and Betsy Wohltman) sang "I Got You, Babe," "Pretty Woman" Cindy Crane showed us that beauty is skin deep; Meghan Traynor (Annettee Mennella) shook her "booty" as she sang "It's All About the Base" and since it was also Kramer's birthday, Marilyn Monroe (Susie Walsh) sang "Happy Birthday Madam President" to her and presented her with a cake.

    Cindy MacQuarrie served as MC and JoAnn Brandau was the official photographer.

    Everyone agreed it was a fabulous performance!

    Read or Share this story: https://www.marconews.com/story/life/2020/03/17/social-scene-just-friends-celebrate-st-patricks-day/5072733002/