03.11.20

It was a triple treat at the March Just Friends luncheon at the Marco Yacht Club. Many leprechaun lassies spread happy St. Patrick’s cheer. Seven birthday ladies received roses, and 50/50 prizes were awarded.

New board members for 2020-21 were installed. They are President Jacky Childress, Vice President Janet Dickens, Secretary Laverne Leahy, Treasurer Billie Maine and Assistant Treasurer JoAnn Brandau.

The highlight of the luncheon was the star studded celebrity roast of the outgoing president, Rose Kraemer. Kramer, aka Rosetta Stone, is our own local Marco celebrity and was treated as such. Much of her roast was inspired by songs she performs in her own act. Sonny and Cher (Bobbie Ordejia and Betsy Wohltman) sang "I Got You, Babe," "Pretty Woman" Cindy Crane showed us that beauty is skin deep; Meghan Traynor (Annettee Mennella) shook her "booty" as she sang "It's All About the Base" and since it was also Kramer's birthday, Marilyn Monroe (Susie Walsh) sang "Happy Birthday Madam President" to her and presented her with a cake.

Cindy MacQuarrie served as MC and JoAnn Brandau was the official photographer.

Everyone agreed it was a fabulous performance!

