Nancy Traiser and Linda Chute welcome visitors to the flower show. (Photo: Sara Wolf/Special to the Eagle)

Janet Watson models her first place fascinator. (Photo: Sara Wolf/Special to the Eagle)

Calusa Garden Club of Marco Island presented its standard flower show titled “Art, Flowers and Anniversaries” on Saturday, March 7, and Sunday, March 8, at Marco Island Center for the Arts.

Chairman of the show Connie Lowery chose the title of the flower show to honor Marco Island Center for the Arts’ 50th anniversary year and one of the categories of exhibits was an invitation to an anniversary celebration decorated with dried plant material.

The flower show was presented according to standards set by National Garden Clubs, Inc., and featured floral designs, horticultural exhibits including potted plants, cuttings from garden plants, terrariums and dish gardens; an educational exhibit on burrowing owls; a Junior Gardeners exhibit, photography and botanical arts and crafts.

In addition to first, second and third place ribbons for each of the over 50 categories, the flower show judges awarded overall rosettes for excellence for groups of categories, including the award of horticultural excellence that was given to Dale DeFeo for her container-grown succulent display of echeveria varieties.

Connie Lowery, flower show chairman, with Kathleen Hawryluk, winner of the first place illuminary design. (Photo: Sara Wolf/Special to the Eagle)

First place winner in the floral design category called “Light Them Up” which featured miniature lights as part of the design was Kathleen Hawryluk, who also was awarded the designer’ choice rosette and the design excellence award (the “best in show” among all the floral designs).

Janet Watson exhibited a beautiful fascinator in the botanical arts and crafts division, and won both a first place ribbon and the Botanical Arts Artistic Crafts Award rosette.

Other first place ribbons for floral design were awarded to Connie Lowery, floor design; Jackie Purvis, reflective design; Anne Gary, traditional line mass design; Dale DeFeo, spatial thrust design; Sharon Lewis, creative design; Dale DeFeo, creative five-inch design; Cynthia Swayze, miniature multi-rhythmic design; and Eva Kubinski, miniature cascade design.

First place ribbons for photography were awarded to Joan Gracey, Charlette Roman, Juliette Flasche, and Rhea Brekke, with Joan Gracey’s “Cake, Flowers and Candle” receiving the overall botanical arts photography rosette.

Sharon Lewis with her first place floral design. (Photo: Sara Wolf/Special to the Eagle)

Linda Walker shows her first place orchid. (Photo: Sara Wolf/Special to the Eagle)

In the botanical arts division, first place ribbons went to Sara Wolf, invitation; Janet Watson, fascinator; and Bernadette Longo, boutonniere.

Calusa Garden Club is a member of the Florida Federation of Garden Clubs and membership is open to those interested in horticulture, floral design and environmental matters residing 5 months or more in Collier County.

Calusa Garden Club meets the second Monday of the months of October and November, and January through March, at Wesley United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 350 S. Barfield Drive, Marco Island. Business meetings begin at 12:30 p.m. and programs begin at 1:15 p.m. Calusa Garden Club welcomes visitors interested in our educational programs and visitors interested in membership. Contact the Garden Club at calusagardenclub@aol.com, or on the Garden Club’s website, calusa.org, or visit the Club’s Facebook page Calusa Garden Club.

