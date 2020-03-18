CLOSE

Marco Y stages annual fun-for-all outdoor fundraiser

They weren't necessarily show dogs, but boy did they put on a show.

The occasion was the annual Mutts & Margaritas pooch parade, a dressy affair for dogs as well as their owners, and presented by the YMCA of South Collier (Marco Y).

Before walking the ramp at the Esplanade, Brett Ginter spoke about his Australian silky terrier, Fenway.

"They're a distant relative of Yorkshire terriers, he said. "They're ratters and were used in Australia in the coal mines to clear the rats before they went down."

Fenway, he added: "Has won three World Series since he was born."

Before their turn on the ramp, John Johnson and Oscar Zorro, a Havenese, entertained people by prancing about on his back legs.

On the sidelines at one of the promotional tables, Alecia Yancik sold doggie-related fridge magnets with half the proceeds destined for the Y.

Yancik said her fundraising4pets.com company supplies her self-designed products to animal welfare organizations nationally and internationally.

Pictured are some moments from the heart-warming gathering, which this time around – for obvious reasons – attracted a smaller crowd of observers than normal. Nevertheless, there were 31 entrants.

For more on the Y's wide variety of programs and activities for adults and children, visit marcoymca.org or call 394-YMCA (9622). Follow on Twitter at ymcamarco; on Facebook @marcoymca, and Instagram at ymcamarco.

