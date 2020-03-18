CLOSE
Photos: Mutts & Margaritas, 2020
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Cathy Bressan's Pekinese, Cinderella, peeks out from her decked-out stroller.
Cathy Bressan's Pekinese, Cinderella, peeks out from her decked-out stroller. Photo provided
Fullscreen
Leah Woodall cuddles Abby the Yorkiepoo, a pet belonging to Miranda's Hair owner, Miranda Skinner.
Leah Woodall cuddles Abby the Yorkiepoo, a pet belonging to Miranda's Hair owner, Miranda Skinner. Photo provided
Fullscreen
Brett Ginter with Fenway, his Australian silky terrier. Traditionally, this breed hunted rats in coal mines Down Under.
Brett Ginter with Fenway, his Australian silky terrier. Traditionally, this breed hunted rats in coal mines Down Under. Photo provided
Fullscreen
A young fan befriends Oscar the daschund.
A young fan befriends Oscar the daschund. Photo provided
Fullscreen
Sandy Simon watches the proceedings with Coco, a Yorkie Schnauzer referred to as a Snorkie.
Sandy Simon watches the proceedings with Coco, a Yorkie Schnauzer referred to as a Snorkie. Photo provided
Fullscreen
Kona, a retriever who owns Jeannie Tincher, is dressed at BB-8 from the latest "Star Wars" movie.
Kona, a retriever who owns Jeannie Tincher, is dressed at BB-8 from the latest "Star Wars" movie. Photo provided
Fullscreen
Oscar Zorro the Havanese and owner John Johnson.
Oscar Zorro the Havanese and owner John Johnson. Photo provided
Fullscreen
Luke the Havanese, along with owners Deborah and Michael Passero, reflect an appropriately Caribbean flavor.
Luke the Havanese, along with owners Deborah and Michael Passero, reflect an appropriately Caribbean flavor. Photo provided
Fullscreen
Boomer is a shorthaired pointer owned by Sandra Engels.
Boomer is a shorthaired pointer owned by Sandra Engels. Photo provided
Fullscreen
Alecia Yancik shows off one of the dog-themed fridge magnets she sells at gatherings like this. Her website is fundraising4pets.com.
Alecia Yancik shows off one of the dog-themed fridge magnets she sells at gatherings like this. Her website is fundraising4pets.com. Photo provided
Fullscreen
Joan Husband and Pickles the pug show some real originality. Neither actually needed the cones, Husband said.
Joan Husband and Pickles the pug show some real originality. Neither actually needed the cones, Husband said. Photo provided
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    Marco Y stages annual fun-for-all outdoor fundraiser

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    They weren't necessarily show dogs, but boy did they put on a show.

    The occasion was the annual Mutts & Margaritas pooch parade, a dressy affair for dogs as well as their owners, and presented by the YMCA of South Collier (Marco Y).

    Before walking the ramp at the Esplanade, Brett Ginter spoke about his Australian silky terrier, Fenway.

    More: COVID-19: Marco Island declares state of emergency

    "They're a distant relative of Yorkshire terriers, he said. "They're ratters and were used in Australia in the coal mines to clear the rats before they went down."

    Fenway, he added: "Has won three World Series since he was born."

    Before their turn on the ramp, John Johnson and Oscar Zorro, a Havenese, entertained people by prancing about on his back legs.

    On the sidelines at one of the promotional tables, Alecia Yancik sold doggie-related fridge magnets with half the proceeds destined for the Y.

    Yancik said her fundraising4pets.com company supplies her self-designed products to animal welfare organizations nationally and internationally.

    Pictured are some moments from the heart-warming gathering, which this time around – for obvious reasons – attracted a smaller crowd of observers than normal. Nevertheless, there were 31 entrants.

    For more on the Y's wide variety of programs and activities for adults and children, visit marcoymca.org or call 394-YMCA (9622). Follow on Twitter at ymcamarco; on Facebook @marcoymca, and Instagram at ymcamarco.

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
    Read or Share this story: https://www.marconews.com/story/life/2020/03/18/dressy-pets-steal-show-mutts-margaritas/2867688001/