CLOSE

Beach Babes is a group within Newcomers that had luncheon to celebrate the annual change in the chairman for their group. (Photo: Doreen Herriman/Special to the Eagle)

March started out as a very busy month. The Newcomers celebrated St. Patrick’s Day by participating in the Marco Island St. Patrick’s Day Parade. We had so much funny waving to all the bystanders and handing out lucky coins to the children.

The Newcomers celebrated St. Patrick’s Day by participating in the Marco Island St. Patrick’s Day Parade. (Photo: Doreen Herriman/Special to the Eagle)

The luncheon was special this month as well, as we were honored to have Commissioner Donna Fiala, and Mark Strain, chairman, Collier County Planning Commission as our special guests. Strain’s presentation included information on the population, development statistics, area specific projects and roads. So many changes are going on in the county! Commissioner Fiala offered some additional information and they both took the time to answer questions from the group.

Newcomer's SunSationals held a tea party at Dolce Mare with one of their own, Barbara Malta as their special guest. Malta is also a member of the Marco Island Historical Society and a did her presentation called ‘Unlacing the Lady.’ (Photo: Doreen Herriman/Special to the Eagle)

It was a busy afternoon as we welcomed new members, celebrated March birthdays and chatted with our friends.

Beach Babes and SunSationals are two groups within Newcomers. These groups had special events this month.

Beach Babes had a year-end luncheon to celebrate the annual change in the chairman for their group. The group had a great lunch and enjoyed photos of the events of the previous year.

Jan Scriver with Donna Fiala and Mark Strain. (Photo: Doreen Herriman/Special to the Eagle)

SunSationals held a tea party at Dolce Mare with one of our own, Barbara Malta as their special guest. Malta is also a member of the Marco Island Historical Society and a did her presentation called ‘Unlacing the Lady.’

Sound like fun? If you would like to attend a luncheon and join in the fun and meet some fabulous women, contact our membership chairs at MarcoMembership@gmail.com. Note on the subject line, attention: Membership chairs). The luncheons are the second Wednesday of the month at the Hilton Marco Island Beach Resort and Spa, located at 560 S Collier Blvd.

Brenda Papszycki and Donna Dubey sell 'lucy' raffle tickets at the March Newcomer's luncheon. (Photo: Doreen Herriman/Special to the Eagle)

Read or Share this story: https://www.marconews.com/story/life/2020/03/27/social-scene-newcomers-have-busy-march/2912193001/