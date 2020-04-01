CLOSE

Emma Snow with a sample of her watercolors. (Photo: Photo provided)

Once again, the Marco Island Foundation for the Arts (MIFA) is announcing the availability of scholarships for high school seniors and college students who will be majoring in an area of the arts during the 2020-2021 school year.

Luz Perez playing a Bach solo. (Photo: Photo provided)

MIFA began awarding scholarships 13 years ago to students who planned to major in visual arts, literary arts or performing arts. As we all know, the cost of a higher education beyond high school continues to rise each year. MIFA wants to encourage and help students to pursue their dreams of having a career in the arts. Last year, scholarships were awarded to seven local students including four high school seniors and three college students.

Seniors in high school and students presently in college are eligible to apply for scholarships. Interested students should visit MIFA’s website at: marcoislandfoundation.org, for more information and to obtain the application to complete.

Due to the CO-VID-19 situation and present school closings, the deadline for receiving completed applications has been extended to May 31, 2020 for the student to be considered for the scholarship. Students or their parents are welcome to call Carolyn Burger, for more information at 239-389-0280.

Logan Fischer on French horn. (Photo: Photo provided)

Each year the Marco Island Foundation for the Arts presents a variety of events to enhance the cultural lives of area residents and visitors. These events have included the Left Bank Art Fests at the YMCA and the Esplanade, Brushes & Paint Outdoor Art Shows at the Marco Island Historical Museum and the Winter Film Series held at Marco Movies each year.

Monies raised from these events enable the Marco Island Foundation for the Arts to provide scholarships to help students complete a college education in the arts. We thank all our patrons for supporting these art events each year.

