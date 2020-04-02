CLOSE

The Noontime Rotary Club of Marco Island is dedicated to helping the community and all those in need.

In that spirit, an emergency donation from the club’s foundation was presented to Nancy Kot and Joanne Lundquist on Monday, March 30, at the delivery entrance to the Our Daily Bread Building. Kot said the generosity of our community is truly helping Our Daily Bread to meet the needs of our citizens in this time of crisis.

The Noontime Rotary Club’s donations, totally over $4,000, come from local fundraising efforts, individual member contributions, and the Noontime Club's group called Kingfishers. These are Rotarians who come to Marco during season. They keep their memberships in their home clubs in other states and countries but become active with the Noontime Rotary while they are here. The Kingfisher members were in unanimous support of their generous portion of this donation.

Our Daily Bread was already doing a great job of serving the nutritional needs in the area but have stepped up their efforts to meet the increasing needs caused by COVID-19. While the pantry is usually open only twice per month on Saturdays, during this crisis they are offering additional pick up opportunities by appointment. Please visit their website at ourdailybreadfoodpantry.com for more details. Rest assured they have also taken the necessary precautions to implement distancing procedures for food pick up.

The Noontime Rotary Club’s foundation is also providing a $1,000 donation to Meals on Wheels. They already serve many homebound elderly and anticipate that the recommended isolation of many additional seniors will increase the demand for their services.

Club President Durell Buzzini said, “Our club members are very concerned about the increase in food insecurity as a result of this pandemic. Our first desire would be to be hands-on and help in person with food drives and distribution assistance but under the current recommended stay-at-home guidelines we hope that providing these funds will be equally as beneficial to all concerned.”

Jill Sandberg joins Noontime Rotary

The Rotary Club of Marco Island Noontime is excited to be welcoming outstanding new members to help us expand our reach of giving to the community and the world.

Jill Sandberg is a terrific addition into our Rotary family. Sandberg grew up in De Pere, Wisconsin, near Green Bay and she is a huge Packers fan. She has enjoyed a successful 33-year career in the Hotel Hospitality, Management and Convention Planning Business, meeting Vice President Mike Pence, Governor Walker and many other notable musicians, athletes, actors and politicians along the way.

Sandberg and her husband, Arne, love to travel and had vacationed on Marco for 10 years before moving here permanently from Wisconsin last Spring.

Sandberg is continuing her professional career on Marco locally at the Marriott as catering sales executive. She exudes enthusiasm and you just can’t help but smile when you are around her. No surprise that she was a cheerleader!

Now she channels that enthusiasm and passion into community service. In between volunteering for a myriad of community projects she also enjoys boating, scuba diving, reading, counted cross stich and going to movies.

“I love working with people and look forward to getting more involved in service work in this community,” Sandberg explained.

“Service Above Self” is the International Rotary Motto and Jill exemplifies that character trait. She is a tremendous addition to our Rotary Club as we seek opportunities to serve and achieve our goals as “People of Action.”

