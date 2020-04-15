CLOSE

Chef Asif Syed (Photo: Elliot Taylor/Special to the Eagle)

Chef Asif Syed of 21 Spices on East Tamiami Trail in Naples has decided to donate 100 meals three days a week to the community.

This donation is for people that have been affected directly by the Covid 19 crisis. Starting on April 20th, Syed and his team will be preparing Indian food on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays between 2 and 5 p.m., ready for pick up.

"Being in the hospitality industry ourselves, we have experienced firsthand how much this crisis has affected our community,” said Syed.

“Most hospitality professionals have no job and no income at this point. We wanted to help those in need and provide a complimentary meal three times a week, ready for pick up in front of our restaurant."

The restaurant will be providing one meal per person on a first come first serve basis until 100 meals are provided. People need to be present at the take out location in order to receive a meal. Syed, known from his appearances on the Food Network adds: "If we see that there is a bigger demand we will consider increasing the amount of meals. Now is the time to be generous and help each other in our community. Together we will get through this."

21 Spices is located at 4270 Tamiami Trail E #21, Naples.

