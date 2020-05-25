CLOSE

Honor. Remember. Never forget.

First established as Decoration Day after the Civil War, Memorial Day is a federal holiday for honoring and mourning the military personnel who have died while serving in the United States Armed Forces. The holiday is observed on the last Monday of May.

Service members, veterans and their families know there is a big difference between Memorial Day and Veterans Day. While Veterans Day, Nov. 11, is a day set aside to celebrate all veterans, Memorial Day is a somber holiday dedicated to honor military fallen, with a special focus on those killed during military service or through enemy contact.

Memorial Day is considered the unofficial start of summer, while Labor Day marks its end.

