Honor. Remember. Never forget.

Photos: Memorial Day, Marco Island, 2019
Marco Island commemorated Memorial Day on Monday morning with a ceremony at Veterans' CommunityPark, with a keynote address by American Legion Post #404 Commander Lee Rubenstein.
Marco Island commemorated Memorial Day on Monday morning with a ceremony at Veterans' CommunityPark, with a keynote address by American Legion Post #404 Commander Lee Rubenstein.
The MIPD honor guard. Marco Island commemorated Memorial Day on Monday morning with a ceremony at Veterans' CommunityPark, with a keynote address by American Legion Post #404 Commander Lee Rubenstein.
The MIPD honor guard.
Veterans salute the colors. Marco Island commemorated Memorial Day on Monday morning with a ceremony at Veterans' CommunityPark, with a keynote address by American Legion Post #404 Commander Lee Rubenstein.
Veterans salute the colors.
Terry Tobin of the American Legion gives a carnation to Maria Lamb. Marco Island commemorated Memorial Day on Monday morning with a ceremony at Veterans' CommunityPark, with a keynote address by American Legion Post #404 Commander Lee Rubenstein.
Terry Tobin of the American Legion gives a carnation to Maria Lamb.
Lee Ross of the American Legion gives out carnations. Marco Island commemorated Memorial Day on Monday morning with a ceremony at Veterans' CommunityPark, with a keynote address by American Legion Post #404 Commander Lee Rubenstein.
Lee Ross of the American Legion gives out carnations.
Father Tim Navin of San Marco Catholic Church anoints commemorative wreaths. Marco Island commemorated Memorial Day on Monday morning with a ceremony at Veterans' CommunityPark, with a keynote address by American Legion Post #404 Commander Lee Rubenstein.
Father Tim Navin of San Marco Catholic Church anoints commemorative wreaths.
Mary Jo O'Regen sings "America the Beautiful." Marco Island commemorated Memorial Day on Monday morning with a ceremony at Veterans' CommunityPark, with a keynote address by American Legion Post #404 Commander Lee Rubenstein.
Mary Jo O'Regen sings "America the Beautiful."
Emily Savage smells the roses. Marco Island commemorated Memorial Day on Monday morning with a ceremony at Veterans' CommunityPark, with a keynote address by American Legion Post #404 Commander Lee Rubenstein.
Emily Savage smells the roses.
Richard Niess leads the Pledge of Allegiance. Marco Island commemorated Memorial Day on Monday morning with a ceremony at Veterans' CommunityPark, with a keynote address by American Legion Post #404 Commander Lee Rubenstein.
Richard Niess leads the Pledge of Allegiance.
Police Chief Al Schettino and officers. Marco Island commemorated Memorial Day on Monday morning with a ceremony at Veterans' CommunityPark, with a keynote address by American Legion Post #404 Commander Lee Rubenstein.
Police Chief Al Schettino and officers.
Mary Jo O'Regen sings "America the Beautiful." Marco Island commemorated Memorial Day on Monday morning with a ceremony at Veterans' CommunityPark, with a keynote address by American Legion Post #404 Commander Lee Rubenstein.
Mary Jo O'Regen sings "America the Beautiful." Marco Island commemorated Memorial Day on Monday morning with a ceremony at Veterans' CommunityPark, with a keynote address by American Legion Post #404 Commander Lee Rubenstein. Lance Shearer/Correspondent
American Legion Post #404 Commander Lee Rubenstein gives his keynote address, "In Their Honor."
American Legion Post #404 Commander Lee Rubenstein gives his keynote address, "In Their Honor."
Father Tim Navin of San Marco Catholic Church anoints commemorative wreaths. Marco Island commemorated Memorial Day on Monday morning with a ceremony at Veterans' CommunityPark, with a keynote address by American Legion Post #404 Commander Lee Rubenstein.
Father Tim Navin of San Marco Catholic Church anoints commemorative wreaths. Marco Island commemorated Memorial Day on Monday morning with a ceremony at Veterans' CommunityPark, with a keynote address by American Legion Post #404 Commander Lee Rubenstein. Lance Shearer/Correspondent
Emcee Keith Dameron. Marco Island commemorated Memorial Day on Monday morning with a ceremony at Veterans' CommunityPark, with a keynote address by American Legion Post #404 Commander Lee Rubenstein.
Emcee Keith Dameron.
Marco Island commemorated Memorial Day on Monday morning with a ceremony at Veterans' CommunityPark, with a keynote address by American Legion Post #404 Commander Lee Rubenstein.
Marco Island commemorated Memorial Day on Monday morning with a ceremony at Veterans' CommunityPark, with a keynote address by American Legion Post #404 Commander Lee Rubenstein. Lance Shearer/Correspondent
Veteran John Basic stands to be recognized. Marco Island commemorated Memorial Day on Monday morning with a ceremony at Veterans' CommunityPark, with a keynote address by American Legion Post #404 Commander Lee Rubenstein.
Veteran John Basic stands to be recognized.
Firefighter Steve Harvey positions a flag on the department's tower truck. Marco Island commemorated Memorial Day on Monday morning with a ceremony at Veterans' CommunityPark, with a keynote address by American Legion Post #404 Commander Lee Rubenstein.
Firefighter Steve Harvey positions a flag on the department's tower truck.
Mary Jo O'Regen and the Tommie Barfield Chorus sing the National Anthem. Marco Island commemorated Memorial Day on Monday morning with a ceremony at Veterans' CommunityPark, with a keynote address by American Legion Post #404 Commander Lee Rubenstein.
Mary Jo O'Regen and the Tommie Barfield Chorus sing the National Anthem.
    Honor. Remember. Never forget.

    First established as Decoration Day after the Civil War, Memorial Day is a federal holiday for honoring and mourning the military personnel who have died while serving in the United States Armed Forces. The holiday is observed on the last Monday of May.

    Service members, veterans and their families know there is a big difference between Memorial Day and Veterans Day. While Veterans Day, Nov. 11, is a day set aside to celebrate all veterans, Memorial Day is a somber holiday dedicated to honor military fallen, with a special focus on those killed during military service or through enemy contact.

    Memorial Day is considered the unofficial start of summer, while Labor Day marks its end.

