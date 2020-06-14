CLOSE

06.10.20

Members of Just Friends met for the first time since the March meeting at the Yacht Club on June 10. The ladies were tickled pink to see each other again and happy to enjoy "girlfriend time." Social distancing was honored as tables sat fewer ladies than at normal lunches. There was no hugging but lots of pretend hugs.

The name for the new dinner club was voted on and "Dinner with Friends" won. It will continue to be on the third Thursday. President Jacky Childress announced a new contest to design a new logo for the membership book and newsletter.

Four new members were introduced. They are Cookie Bergen, Lael Kirtpatrick, Lynn Kimmel and Donna Kaczka.

Since the April and May birthday ladies missed out on receiving their birthday roses, they were honored along with the June birthdays.

More: Social Scene: Just Friends celebrate St. Patrick’s Day

There was no entertainment or speaker; rather, the ladies at each table talked about what they did during sheltering home and then one lady from each table relayed her story to the others. So many different tales!

A fabulous time was had by all.

Read or Share this story: https://www.marconews.com/story/life/2020/06/14/social-scene-just-friends-meets-first-time-since-march/3188161001/