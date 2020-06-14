CLOSE
06.10.20

Photos: Just Friends, June 2020
Enjoying each other's company are Sue Winje, Bonnie Bozzo, Jackie Schaefer, Ruth Lee DeVaughn and Rachel DeHanas.
Bonnie Bozzo, Bev Novark, Susanne Grossman, Jean King, and Jacky Childress look forward to lunch.
April birthday ladies are Virginia Vacio and Sue Winje.
Susan Wolfe and Liz Knapp, seated, check Jean Davis, Janet Dickens and Linda Spell into the luncheon.
Lael Kirtpatrick, Eileen Carlsem, Pam Molander, Carol Sullivan, Cookie Bergen, Donna Kaczka and Virginia Vacio are ready for a fun luncheon.
June birthday ladies are Jackie Schaefer, Susie Walsh, Jean King and Bev Novark.
Jean Davis, Margaret Moores, Diane Zinkevicz and Yolanda Medwid share sheltering home stories.
Eve Connolly, RuthLee DeVaughn, Susie Walsh, Susan Lamonica and Rose Kraemer are thrilled to see each other.
New Just Friends members are Lael Kirtpatrick, Donna Kaczka, Patty Terreri (membership chairperson), Cookie Bergen and Lynn Kimmel.
May birthday ladies are Vickie Turtin, Trisha Pease, Linda Spell, Cookie Bergen, Margaret Moores, Char Winter, Eve Connolly and Michelle Sheehan.
Pam Shudes, Eileen Carlsen, Pam Molander, Linda Sobolewski and JoAnn Brandauare happy to be together.
    Members of Just Friends met for the first time since the March meeting at the Yacht Club on June 10. The ladies were tickled pink to see each other again and happy to enjoy "girlfriend time." Social distancing was honored as tables sat fewer ladies than at normal lunches. There was no hugging but lots of pretend hugs.

    The name for the new dinner club was voted on and "Dinner with Friends" won. It will continue to be on the third Thursday. President Jacky Childress announced a new contest to design a new logo for the membership book and newsletter. 

    Four new members were introduced. They are Cookie Bergen, Lael Kirtpatrick, Lynn Kimmel and Donna Kaczka.

    Since the April and May birthday ladies missed out on receiving their birthday roses, they were honored along with the June birthdays. 

    There was no entertainment or speaker; rather, the ladies at each table talked about what they did during sheltering home and then one lady from each table relayed her story to the others. So many different tales!  

    A fabulous time was had by all.

