07.24.20

Photos: Sports Fishing Club picnic, June 2020
Displaying the huge corn beef sandwiches are hosts Susie and Dave Walsh.
Happy to be out and about are, seated: Phil and Marilyn Kostelnik; standing: Judy and Barry French and MaryAnn Cassidy.
Chit chatting before lunch are Virginia Bingle, Andrea Battaglia, Phil Madonia, Linda Fergason, Jack Williams
Long time MSFC members are Rose Kraemer, JoAnn Vesely, Eileen and Richie Carls.
Enjoying the picnic are Ellen and Francisco Garcia and Dolores and Mark Constanzer.
Discussing summer plans are Anna Hutchings, Cindy and Bob Bixler and Chris Hutchings.
Wearing masks before it was time to eat are, seated: JoAnn Vesely, Pat Arcidiacono and MaryAnn Cassidy; standing: Ed Vesely, Virginia Bingle, Susie Walsh, Pete Arcidiacono and Rose Kraemer.
Quenching their thirsts are Jack Williams, Dale Rod, Ef Vesely, Phil Madonia and Dave Walsh.
Practicing social distancing are Ed Crane, Phil Madonia, Ken and Gloria Robertson, Dale Rod and Dave Walsh.
    It was a small but mighty group of Marco Sports Fishing Club members enjoying the July picnic at Sarazin Park.

    Members feasted on the huge corn beef sandwiches from Jason's Deli and assorted beverages and keg beer quenched their thirsts. Social distancing was honored, and many people wore masks.

    Carry out picnic sandwiches were offered for those who chose not to stay and eat. Dave and Susie Walsh hosted.

