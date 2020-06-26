CLOSE

07.24.20

It was a small but mighty group of Marco Sports Fishing Club members enjoying the July picnic at Sarazin Park.

Members feasted on the huge corn beef sandwiches from Jason's Deli and assorted beverages and keg beer quenched their thirsts. Social distancing was honored, and many people wore masks.

Carry out picnic sandwiches were offered for those who chose not to stay and eat. Dave and Susie Walsh hosted.

