There will be a void in many Marco Island gatherings – once Marco Island starts having events again. For years, whenever a charitable social was being held, almost the one constant was the voice behind the microphone, Marco Island’s own Steve Reynolds.

After 18 years in Florida, and 14 in the Marco area, the man who was so ubiquitous he had to have two names – both Steve Reynolds and Anthony DeLucia – is returning to his original home in Youngstown, Ohio. It is not unreasonable to call him the “voice of the island,” and now that voice will be gone.

Reynolds, as most on Marco Island know him, has been a constant of Marco Island social life for over a decade. Through his disc jockey business, Island Paradise DJs, he spun tunes for a myriad of charitable and civic affairs, as well as parties and for six years, every Friday night at Nacho Mama’s.

Reynolds has had another longstanding gig as an afternoon radio personality, with an air shift on WVOI, (literally “voice of the island”), 1480-AM on Marco Island as well as 88.1-FM in Everglades City. He helped found the stations and was program director.

He has served as organizer, announcer and/or stage manager for events including the Tour de Marco, Mutts & Martinis, the Marco Island Car Show put on by the Kiwanis, the Marco Island Seafood and Music Festival, the Souper Bowl fundraiser, the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life, and the Taste of Marco. This is merely a partial listing, omitting many appearances such as the city’s Memorial Day and Veterans’ Day observances, Marco Boxing Club Main Events, Island Rocks concert series, Christmas Island Style events, and others.

As Anthony DeLucia, his actual birth name, this same guy works for the Marco Island Police Department as a code enforcement inspector and community resource officer. He previously worked as a personal banker at BMO Harris Bank on the island. He worked fulltime for seven years for the Greater Marco YMCA as membership and community relations coordinator, ran their adult volleyball league and the Tour de Marco bicycle rally.

Along with emceeing events like the Seafood & Music Festival, Reynolds is the talent wrangler and act booker and even gets up onstage and plays congas with the musicians, “for any band requesting my services,” he said, along with the worship band at the New Life Community Church on the island. Music is a lifelong passion, and as DJ, he always seems to have the right tune for the moment.

He is married to June DeLucia, and between them they have six children, and – “let me count,” he said – 11 grandchildren, scattered from Florida to Texas, Iowa, Pennsylvania and Ohio.

“We combined 30 years ago, and became the Brady Bunch,” he said. June was one of the original employees of the spa at the Marriott hotel.

A big reason behind the couples’ move is to allow them to be close to the grandkids as they grow up – although this reporters’ Spidey sense always starts tingling whenever someone says they are resigning to “spend more time with my family.”

And while he enjoyed the chance to tour all over Florida, “I haven’t seen snow in 18 years,” said Reynolds. Time will tell how long that thrill lasts.

He is originally from Youngstown, Ohio, where he grew up and became an Eagle Scout, and far from retiring, has “some prospects” for employment opportunities once they return. Steve has worked in the past as 911 EMS operator – he holds certification as an intermediate EMT, owner of a talent agency and a retail record store, a radio news reporter, program director, sports director and general manager. Several years ago, “I tried retiring, but it didn’t stick,” he said.

Reynolds has even said he might return to Marco Island to emcee events, and while his voice box will be in Ohio, his voice will still be audible on the radio, through pre-recording and remote broadcasting.

He is a founder, past and current president of the Marco Island Civitan Club, has been a member of the city’s Parks and Recreation Major Events Committee, along with American Legion Post 404, the Marco Island Police Foundation and Fire Foundation, the Marco Island Chamber of Commerce, the Association of Code Enforcement Officers, the Marco Island ACS board of directors, and the American Disc Jockey Association.

“It’s the right time. At this point in life, we’ve gotta do something,” said Reynolds. “We’re going to go up there and enjoy the grandkids.”

Asked what he would miss most about Marco, Steve didn’t hesitate. “The people,” he said. “There are wonderful folks on this island.”

His last day at the Y is on July 23, and his last day with the MIPD is set for July 26. The couple plans to head north on Aug. 11.

