CLOSE
Photos: Anthony DeLucia aka Steve Reynolds
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Anthony DeLucia, aka Steve Reynolds, and his wife June DeLucia amid packing boxes. After 18 years of active civic life on Marco Islnd, Reynolds is returning to his original home in Ohio.
Anthony DeLucia, aka Steve Reynolds, and his wife June DeLucia amid packing boxes. After 18 years of active civic life on Marco Islnd, Reynolds is returning to his original home in Ohio. Lance Shearer/Correspondent
Fullscreen
In this file photo, Steve Reynolds plays congas during the Marco Island Seafood and Music Festival, where he assembled the musical acts and emceed.
In this file photo, Steve Reynolds plays congas during the Marco Island Seafood and Music Festival, where he assembled the musical acts and emceed. Lance Shearer/Correspondent
Fullscreen
In this file photo, Steve Reynolds emcees and pumps out the tunes for an Iberia Bank 'shred party.' He was most often seen behind a microphone.
In this file photo, Steve Reynolds emcees and pumps out the tunes for an Iberia Bank 'shred party.' He was most often seen behind a microphone. Lance Shearer/Correspondent
Fullscreen
Emcee Steve Reynolds makes an announcement. The Souper Bowl, connecting hundreds of Islanders with soups from nine local eateries, raised funds for Chamber of Commerce scholarships Saturday at Mackle Park.
Emcee Steve Reynolds makes an announcement. The Souper Bowl, connecting hundreds of Islanders with soups from nine local eateries, raised funds for Chamber of Commerce scholarships Saturday at Mackle Park. Lance Shearer/Correspondent
Fullscreen
Emcee Steve Reynolds recognizes Fire-Rescue Chief Mike Murphy. The Marco Island Fire-Rescue Foundation held their sixth annal Jerry Adams Chili Cookoff Saturday at the Esplanade, raising funds to help fire department families impacted by Hurricane Michael.
Emcee Steve Reynolds recognizes Fire-Rescue Chief Mike Murphy. The Marco Island Fire-Rescue Foundation held their sixth annal Jerry Adams Chili Cookoff Saturday at the Esplanade, raising funds to help fire department families impacted by Hurricane Michael. Lance Shearer/Correspondent
Fullscreen
The Y’s Sports & Wellness Director Lee Pinkham, left, is seen with volunteer Anthony DeLucia (also known on the island as Steve Reynolds).
The Y’s Sports & Wellness Director Lee Pinkham, left, is seen with volunteer Anthony DeLucia (also known on the island as Steve Reynolds). Submitted
Fullscreen
Steve Reynolds, as most on Marco Island know him, is a ubiquitous presence at island events. Through his disc jockey business, Island Paradise DJs, he spins tunes for a myriad of charitable and civic affairs, as well as parties and every Friday night at Nacho Mama’s.
Steve Reynolds, as most on Marco Island know him, is a ubiquitous presence at island events. Through his disc jockey business, Island Paradise DJs, he spins tunes for a myriad of charitable and civic affairs, as well as parties and every Friday night at Nacho Mama’s. Lance Shearer/Correspondent
Fullscreen
Organizer Steve Reynolds tends to ride leader Kamal Farhat, who suffered leg cramping. The eighth annual Tour de Marco saw 175 cyclists biking all around Marco Island on Sunday morning.
Organizer Steve Reynolds tends to ride leader Kamal Farhat, who suffered leg cramping. The eighth annual Tour de Marco saw 175 cyclists biking all around Marco Island on Sunday morning. Lance Shearer/Correspondent
Fullscreen
DJ Steve Reynolds entertains the gathering. On Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, Marco Island celebrated 20 years of being a city.
DJ Steve Reynolds entertains the gathering. On Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, Marco Island celebrated 20 years of being a city. Jodi Pree/Correspondent
Fullscreen
Organizer Steve Reynolds instructs riders in the 15-mile group before they head out from the Y. The eighth annual Tour de Marco saw 175 cyclists biking all around Marco Island on Sunday morning.
Organizer Steve Reynolds instructs riders in the 15-mile group before they head out from the Y. The eighth annual Tour de Marco saw 175 cyclists biking all around Marco Island on Sunday morning. Lance Shearer/Correspondent
Fullscreen
Emcee Steve Reynolds lends his voice to the proceedings.
Emcee Steve Reynolds lends his voice to the proceedings. Scott H. Shook/Special to the Su
Fullscreen
In this file photo, emcee Steve Reynolds interviews contestants during the fourth annual "Mutts and Martinis" event at the Esplanade.
In this file photo, emcee Steve Reynolds interviews contestants during the fourth annual "Mutts and Martinis" event at the Esplanade. Lance Shearer/Correspondent
Fullscreen
Anthony DeLucia, aka Steve Reynolds, and his wife June DeLucia. After 18 years of active civic life on Marco Islnd, Reynolds is returning to his original home in Ohio.
Anthony DeLucia, aka Steve Reynolds, and his wife June DeLucia. After 18 years of active civic life on Marco Islnd, Reynolds is returning to his original home in Ohio. Lance Shearer/Correspondent
Fullscreen
Anthony DeLucia, aka Steve Reynolds, and his wife June DeLucia. After 18 years of active civic life on Marco Islnd, Reynolds is returning to his original home in Ohio.
Anthony DeLucia, aka Steve Reynolds, and his wife June DeLucia. After 18 years of active civic life on Marco Islnd, Reynolds is returning to his original home in Ohio. Lance Shearer/Correspondent
Fullscreen
Anthony DeLucia, aka Steve Reynolds, at his apartment in Mainsail. After 18 years of active civic life on Marco Islnd, Reynolds is returning to his original home in Ohio.
Anthony DeLucia, aka Steve Reynolds, at his apartment in Mainsail. After 18 years of active civic life on Marco Islnd, Reynolds is returning to his original home in Ohio. Lance Shearer/Correspondent
Fullscreen
Two cats, Frankie and Johnny, round out the family in residence. After 18 years of active civic life on Marco Islnd, Reynolds is returning to his original home in Ohio.
Two cats, Frankie and Johnny, round out the family in residence. After 18 years of active civic life on Marco Islnd, Reynolds is returning to his original home in Ohio. Lance Shearer/Correspondent
Fullscreen
Anthony DeLucia, aka Steve Reynolds, and his wife June DeLucia. After 18 years of active civic life on Marco Islnd, Reynolds is returning to his original home in Ohio.
Anthony DeLucia, aka Steve Reynolds, and his wife June DeLucia. After 18 years of active civic life on Marco Islnd, Reynolds is returning to his original home in Ohio. Lance Shearer/Correspondent
Fullscreen
Anthony DeLucia, aka Steve Reynolds, at his apartment in Mainsail. After 18 years of active civic life on Marco Islnd, Reynolds is returning to his original home in Ohio.
Anthony DeLucia, aka Steve Reynolds, at his apartment in Mainsail. After 18 years of active civic life on Marco Islnd, Reynolds is returning to his original home in Ohio. Lance Shearer/Correspondent
Fullscreen
Anthony DeLucia, aka Steve Reynolds, at his apartment in Mainsail. After 18 years of active civic life on Marco Islnd, Reynolds is returning to his original home in Ohio.
Anthony DeLucia, aka Steve Reynolds, at his apartment in Mainsail. After 18 years of active civic life on Marco Islnd, Reynolds is returning to his original home in Ohio. Lance Shearer/Correspondent
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    There will be a void in many Marco Island gatherings – once Marco Island starts having events again. For years, whenever a charitable social was being held, almost the one constant was the voice behind the microphone, Marco Island’s own Steve Reynolds.

    After 18 years in Florida, and 14 in the Marco area, the man who was so ubiquitous he had to have two names – both Steve Reynolds and Anthony DeLucia – is returning to his original home in Youngstown, Ohio. It is not unreasonable to call him the “voice of the island,” and now that voice will be gone.

    More: 'Big Publix' on Marco Island to close late June; demolition to begin in the following weeks

    Reynolds, as most on Marco Island know him, has been a constant of Marco Island social life for over a decade. Through his disc jockey business, Island Paradise DJs, he spun tunes for a myriad of charitable and civic affairs, as well as parties and for six years, every Friday night at Nacho Mama’s.

    Reynolds has had another longstanding gig as an afternoon radio personality, with an air shift on WVOI, (literally “voice of the island”), 1480-AM on Marco Island as well as 88.1-FM in Everglades City. He helped found the stations and was program director.

    He has served as organizer, announcer and/or stage manager for events including the Tour de Marco, Mutts & Martinis, the Marco Island Car Show put on by the Kiwanis, the Marco Island Seafood and Music Festival, the Souper Bowl fundraiser, the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life, and the Taste of Marco. This is merely a partial listing, omitting many appearances such as the city’s Memorial Day and Veterans’ Day observances, Marco Boxing Club Main Events, Island Rocks concert series, Christmas Island Style events, and others.

    As Anthony DeLucia, his actual birth name, this same guy works for the Marco Island Police Department as a code enforcement inspector and community resource officer. He previously worked as a personal banker at BMO Harris Bank on the island. He worked fulltime for seven years for the Greater Marco YMCA as membership and community relations coordinator, ran their adult volleyball league and the Tour de Marco bicycle rally.

    More: Marco Island City Councilor Roman announces she will not run for reelection in November

    Along with emceeing events like the Seafood & Music Festival, Reynolds is the talent wrangler and act booker and even gets up onstage and plays congas with the musicians, “for any band requesting my services,” he said, along with the worship band at the New Life Community Church on the island. Music is a lifelong passion, and as DJ, he always seems to have the right tune for the moment.

    He is married to June DeLucia, and between them they have six children, and – “let me count,” he said – 11 grandchildren, scattered from Florida to Texas, Iowa, Pennsylvania and Ohio.

    “We combined 30 years ago, and became the Brady Bunch,” he said. June was one of the original employees of the spa at the Marriott hotel.

    A big reason behind the couples’ move is to allow them to be close to the grandkids as they grow up – although this reporters’ Spidey sense always starts tingling whenever someone says they are resigning to “spend more time with my family.”

    And while he enjoyed the chance to tour all over Florida, “I haven’t seen snow in 18 years,” said Reynolds. Time will tell how long that thrill lasts.

    He is originally from Youngstown, Ohio, where he grew up and became an Eagle Scout, and far from retiring, has “some prospects” for employment opportunities once they return. Steve has worked in the past as 911 EMS operator – he holds certification as an intermediate EMT, owner of a talent agency and a retail record store, a radio news reporter, program director, sports director and general manager. Several years ago, “I tried retiring, but it didn’t stick,” he said.

    Reynolds has even said he might return to Marco Island to emcee events, and while his voice box will be in Ohio, his voice will still be audible on the radio, through pre-recording and remote broadcasting.

    He is a founder, past and current president of the Marco Island Civitan Club, has been a member of the city’s Parks and Recreation Major Events Committee, along with American Legion Post 404, the Marco Island Police Foundation and Fire Foundation, the Marco Island Chamber of Commerce, the Association of Code Enforcement Officers, the Marco Island ACS board of directors, and the American Disc Jockey Association.

    “It’s the right time. At this point in life, we’ve gotta do something,” said Reynolds. “We’re going to go up there and enjoy the grandkids.”

    More: Dimension & Texture: Multi-media exhibition at the Marco Island Center for the Arts

    Asked what he would miss most about Marco, Steve didn’t hesitate. “The people,” he said. “There are wonderful folks on this island.”

    His last day at the Y is on July 23, and his last day with the MIPD is set for July 26. The couple plans to head north on Aug. 11.

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
    Read or Share this story: https://www.marconews.com/story/life/2020/06/30/heading-north-steve-reynolds-says-goodbye-marco-island/3264829001/