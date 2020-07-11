Social Scene: Just Friends celebrate 16
Marco Island’s Just Friends celebrated their 16th birthday at the Marco Island Yacht Club. Past presidents were honored, and birthday cake was served. JoAnn Brandeau was awarded a prize for designing the new logo for the Just Friends book and newsletter. Janet Keefe from Patchington’s entertained the ladies with a fashion show. Next month there will be a pre-Kentucky Derby event with a hat contest.
