07.08.20

Photos: Just Friends, July 2020
Susan Wolfe and Liz Knapp welcome members including JoAnn Brandau and Jackie Schaefer (standing). Photo provided
Susie Walsh, Janet Dickens, Laverne leahy, Pat Hagedorn, Eileen Carlsen, Jackie Schaefer and Pam Molander look forward to the fashion show. Photo provided
Rose Kraemer, JoAnn Brandau, Yolanda Medwid, Rachel DeHanas, Milia Langley and Sandy Schmadeke enjoy being friends. Photo provided
Seated: Bonnie Bozzo, Janet Keefe and Rose Kraemer; standing: Laverne Leahy, Liz Knapp, Flo Toczik, Yolanda Medwid, Rachel DeHanas, Janet Dickens, Susie Walsh, Bev Novark and Donna Kaczka. Photo provided
Just Friends president Jacky Childress and Just Friends founder Bonnie Bozzo admire the birthday cake. Photo provided
Rose Kraemer, Patty Larkin, Rachel DeHanas and Janet Dickens are happy to see each other. Photo provided
Just Friends past presidents are Rachel DeHanas (2018), Rose Kraemer (2019), Bonnie Bozzo (2004-2005), Eileen Carlsen (2012), Pam Molander (2016) and Jacky Childress (2020). Photo provided
    Marco Island’s Just Friends celebrated their 16th birthday at the Marco Island Yacht Club. Past presidents were honored, and birthday cake was served. JoAnn Brandeau was awarded a prize for designing the new logo for the Just Friends book and newsletter. Janet Keefe from Patchington’s entertained the ladies with a fashion show. Next month there will be a pre-Kentucky Derby event with a hat contest.

