07.08.20

Marco Island’s Just Friends celebrated their 16th birthday at the Marco Island Yacht Club. Past presidents were honored, and birthday cake was served. JoAnn Brandeau was awarded a prize for designing the new logo for the Just Friends book and newsletter. Janet Keefe from Patchington’s entertained the ladies with a fashion show. Next month there will be a pre-Kentucky Derby event with a hat contest.

