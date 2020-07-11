CLOSE
Photos: Kiwanis Sunset Soiree, July 2020
Ilya and Milia Langley, Lucky Lang, Virginia Bingle, Susie Walsh, Pat Hagedorn and Rose Kraemer sing "God Bless America" from the balcony.
Hosts Laura and Lucky Lang.
Iyla Langley, Larry Miller, Dave Walsh and Lucky Lang enjoy a cocktail.
Virginia Bingle and Dave Walsh survey the food table.
Milia Langley, Susie Walsh, Laura Lang, Virginia Bingle, Pat Hagedorn, Rose Kraemer and Jude Miller are happy to see each other again.
    Laura and Lucky Lang hosted a Kiwanis summer social sunset soiree at their condo on Marco Island. A small group enjoyed an array of delicious food and after watching a beautiful sunset the guests sang God Bless America from the balcony. Outgoing president Pat Hagedorn and incoming Kiwanis president Lucky Lang shared their visions of Kiwanis.

