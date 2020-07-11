CLOSE

07.07.20

Laura and Lucky Lang hosted a Kiwanis summer social sunset soiree at their condo on Marco Island. A small group enjoyed an array of delicious food and after watching a beautiful sunset the guests sang God Bless America from the balcony. Outgoing president Pat Hagedorn and incoming Kiwanis president Lucky Lang shared their visions of Kiwanis.

