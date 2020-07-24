CLOSE

The JW Marriott Marco Island Beach Resort recently announced its Hammock Bay Golf Course, designed by Peter Jacobsen and Jim Hardy, is undergoing a $4.8 million turfgrass replacement project. The project is expected to be complete in early October.

The project started with the eradication, removal and replacement of over 80 acres of original SeaDwarf seashore paspalum turf grass with PlatinumTE paspalum turfgrass.

According to a press release, the PlatinumTE is the ultimate warm-season turfgrass for golf course fairways, tees and roughs. This new turfgrass allows for irrigation with water that has high salinity, is shade and stress-tolerant, and features a dark green vibrant color year-round.

"We are thrilled to be able to move forward with this project to provide our guests and members with a firm, hearty, and vibrant playing surface,” General Manager of Golf, Chris Major said. “Although each of our golf courses has a unique character and a distinct playing style, with the replacement of the turfgrass at Hammock Bay, we will now afford the same caliber playing surfaces at both courses. This consistency will enhance playability and the overall golf experience for our guests and Members. As one of South Florida's premier golf destinations, we feel this improvement illustrates our commitment to provide a long-term, world-class golf product for our guests and members to enjoy."

The JW Marriott Marco Island Beach Resort operates the Rookery at Marco Golf Club and the Hammock Bay Golf and Country Club (36 holes of resort-private golf).

Hammock Bay is a par 72 championship golf course with 18 individual and distinct holes. Live Oak tree-lined fairways and rolling terrain define the course.

The club house features Hammock Bay Grill, an English-style pub, serving up beers from around the world.

