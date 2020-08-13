Meals of Hope dedicates 2020 to memory of Wayne Purvis

Submitted

Marco Island Meals of Hope Chairman Bill Morris recently announced that the group would dedicate its 2020 fundraising and packaging event in memory of Wayne Purvis.

“Wayne was one of the founding fathers of Marco Island Meals of Hope,” said Morris. “He searched for a way to feed needy children and in 2006 brought Naples based Meals of Hope to Marco Island. He remained involved personally and financially until he passed away earlier this year.”

Marco Island Meals of Hope raises funds throughout the year to purchase food product and packaging materials for its packaging event in November. The packaging event started at St. Mark’s Church but was later moved to Marco Island Charter Middle School to accommodate a growing number of volunteers. Last year’s packaging event packaged over 250,000 meals.

Marco Island Meals of Hope relies entirely on donations. The group usually holds 10 Happy Hours at local restaurants, where attendees donate admission and the restaurants donate food. “COVID-19 shut down our Happy Hours” said Morris. “That shut down cut off a big part of our donations, as the publicity for each event not only encourages attendees but also donations from the public.”

The shutdown of Happy Hour donations was paralleled by substantial and increasing need due to the pandemic. People are out of work and families need help. Meals of Hope has drawn upon donations in other areas and limited savings to try and meet increased need. That makes raising funds for the 2020 packaging event more important than ever.

Marco Island Meals of Hope is still planning a November packaging event. The group is looking at various options to maintain social distancing and safety of participants while packaging meals needed by local families. Steve Popper, president and CEO of Meals of Hope, has already coordinated packaging events with social distance and safety protocols and will be working with Marco Island to develop a plan for the November event.

Marco Island Meals of Hope packaging event is scheduled for Nov. 21. Success of the event is dependent upon donations. All of the donations will be used to purchase food and packaging materials for distribution to needy local families. A special fund has been created for donations in memory of Wayne Purvis.

Donations should be made payable to Marco Island Meals of Hope and may be mailed or delivered to Chairman Bill Morris at 247 N. Collier Blvd., Suite 202 Marco Island, FL 34145 or www.mohmi.org.