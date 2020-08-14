MIFA’s student scholarship winners announced

Submitted

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Marco Island Foundation for the Arts Scholarship luncheon was cancelled this year but was rescheduled as a Zoom conference meeting.

Student scholarship winners along with MIFA board members were able to conference and hear from the students about their experiences this year and how the MIFA scholarships have helped them.

Logan Fischer had music auditions for acceptance into colleges in Ohio, Indiana, UNC and DePaul University in Tampa. He was accepted at all those colleges but has chosen to attend University of North Carolina. The scholarship award allowed him to be able to travel around the country and be able to seek the best opportunities that will advance his music career.

More:United Way grants near $100K to YMCA on Marco for scholarships, afterschool programs

Emma Snow’s scholarship helped to pay her tuition and meals at Savannah College of Art and Design. She chose to attend college there not only for the classes offered but because the area around Savannah offers many opportunities in the art field through local shows and events.

Luz Perez is a second-year scholarship winner. She is studying music education at the University of Florida and wants to teach marching band. She is the saxophone section leader and bought a new alto saxophone with her scholarship money. This year she will be learning new instruments to include flute, clarinet, and oboe.

Brenda Perez is majoring in art at Florida Southwestern State College where she will be in her last year. Her scholarship helped her with tuition costs. Being finished with her general studies she will be fully concentrating on her art classes during her final year.

Brianna Monroe is in her 3rd year at the University of Florida studying journalism. She has joined the campus magazine “HERS” which is an all women-based magazine and continues to free-lance with her photography. Her scholarship helped with fees, rent and photo gear.

Not able to attend the Zoom conference was Harvey Millar. This is the second-year winning a scholarship for Harvey who is at Florida Southwestern State College studying theater.

For more information about MIFA, visit www.marcoislandfoundation.org.