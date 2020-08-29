Marco Island selects 11 artworks to cover city's utility boxes

City of Marco Island's beautification advisory committee and the Marco Island Center for the Arts announced Thursday the winning artists whose artwork was selected to cover 11 utility boxes across the island.

The organizations worked together to solicit artwork for the project, resulting in 53 artists participating, their news release states. The winners were chosen by a committee made of local governmental officials, art center representatives, committee advisors and community members.

The winners are Amanda Grodman, Danielle Connelly, Debra Reed, Jim Freeman, Jo-Ann Sanborn, Joe Parisi, Joey Waves, Kelly Reark, Larae Jones, Tara O'Neill, and Wanda Coady.

Among the winning artwork includes a photo of a driftwood on a local beach taken by Freeman, a painting of burrowing owls made by Reed, a photo of a tiki hut on the beach taken by Waves and a painting of fish underwater made by Rear.

The artists selected received an honoraria provided by local donors.

The vinyl art wraps and installation is estimated to cost $9,013, according to a document provided by the city.

