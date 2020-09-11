WOW To DO List: New exhibit opens at Marco Island Historical Museum

Marco Eagle

SEPTEMBER

‘Never No More: Storter’s Southwest Florida’

The Marco Island Historical Society’s (MIHS) new exhibit is “Never No More: Storter’s Southwest Florida” at the Marco Island Historical Museum. The exhibit is open to the public from Sept.15 through Dec. 5. Admission is free. The exhibit features original drawings, paintings and sculptures by fisherman and folk artist Robert Lee Storter. Born in 1894 in Everglade (now Everglades City), he died in 1987 in Naples. His grandparents were some of the earliest settlers of the area, and the Storter’s were responsible for a many local firsts. His uncle, George Storter, founded the first general store and post office in Everglades City.

Friends of Tigertail quarterly cleanup

From 8 a.m. until 10 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 19; meet at the Tigertail Beach kiosk. Garbage bags and plastic gloves will be provided. Bring sunscreen and a hat. Bring a grabber and bucket if you have one. All youth participants receive certificates for volunteering. Information: FriendsofTigertail.com.

ONGOING

Naples Zoo

New hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1590 Goodlette-Frank Road, Naples. Offering timed online tickets to the general public. All guests will be required to reserve a timed ticket online, with reduced ticket prices. Tickets can only be purchased online. Information: 239-262-5409, napleszoo.org.

IMAG History & Science Center

Open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 2000 Cranford Ave., Fort Myers. Tickets are available online, and advance ticket purchases are necessary at this time to limit the number of guests in accordance with CDC recommendations. 239-243-0043. Information: theimag.org.

Jebry's Jazz and Blues Jam Session

From 6 to 9 p.m. every Monday at Dogtooth bar and restaurant, 5310 Shirley Street, Naples. Information: 239-431-7004.

Twisted Bingo

At 7:30 p.m., Thursdays, at Naples Flatbread, 9118 Strada Place, No. 8170, Naples. 239-431-8259. Information: naplesflatbread.com.

Twisted Bingo

At 7:30 p.m. Mondays at Dylan's Drafthouse, 1258 Airport-Pulling Road, Naples. 239-300-0192. Information: dylansdrafthouse.com.

Trivia

Wednesdays at Dylan's Drafthouse, 1258 Airport-Pulling Road, Naples, and Naples Flatbread, 9118 Strada Place Suite, No. 8170, Naples.

Batik/rozome or shibori dyeing of silk scarfs or paintings

Summer and fall classes at Inspirations Gallery, 5450B Shirley Street, Naples. All levels welcome. $150 plus $50 supplies for four afternoons. Call or email for days: 603-686-2187 or leighherndon@comcast.net.

Artwork By Michaela watercolor lessons

Beginning and advanced students now being accepted for fall and winter sessions. Sessions are four classes from 10 a.m. to noon or 1-3 p.m. Cost is $160 for the four sessions and all materials are included. Call 239-272-6383 for specific time and day or email at: michaela.castaldi@icloud.com.

Get Fired Up - Square Plate

This one-night event is 5:30-8:30 p.m. Sept. 17 at Centers for the Arts Bonita Springs, 10150 Bonita Beach Road, Bonita Springs. Sip a glass of your favorite beverage and spend an evening creating a work of art. Bring friends and meet creative folks while you make your own fused glass projects during one of our fused glass art experiences. 239-495-8989; artcenterbonita.org.

Bailey-Matthews Shell Museum

Now open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. every day, at 3075 Sanibel Captiva Road, Sanibel. Admission is $23.95 for adults (18 and older), $21.95 for seniors, $14.95 youth (12 to 17) and students with their ID, $8.95 for children (5 to 11) and free to children younger than 5 and also active military. Visitors who bike to the museum receive $1 off admission. 239-395-2233. shellmuseum.org.

Films for Film Lovers Series

At 7 p.m. every Monday evening at Centers for the Arts Bonita Springs, 10150 Bonita Beach Road, Bonita Springs. This series features award-winning foreign and independent films. Following the film, audience members have the opportunity to join a lively film discussion, led by a Film Society Chairman and a Film Society Member. $10 general admission. Film packs available: $80 for 10 films and $150 for 20 films. Wine, beer and concessions are available. Information: 239-495-8989; artcenterbonita.org.