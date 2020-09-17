Marco’s DAR plans a season of virtual meetings, in-person luncheons

Chris Curle

Special to the Eagle

Like everyone else in this virus environment, the Marco Island Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) will do some of its seasonal business online and some of it in person.

Virtual zoom-style meetings will take the place of the meetings that normally are held at one of Marco Island’s private club houses. The Marco Chapter has 74 active and associate members, too many people for social distancing unless they were in a hotel ballroom.

The first virtual meeting of the season is 10:30 a.m., Thursday, Oct.15.

The chapter’s Regent, Ellen Camm said, “Everyone will be able to attend from the safe refuge of home.”

October 15 is the Marco Island Chapter’s Founders Day, “so we will be able to commemorate our beginning in 1976.”

In November, Brandi Tramazzo, CEO of the Hero House for Recovering Warriors will describe how her foundation helps service members returning from long deployments. Hero House provides a relaxing location away from home to help them reconnect with their loved ones, reduce stress and ease an often-stressful transition. In addition, gift certificates and vouchers are provided for food, activities, and travel stipends.

December will spotlight Marco Island’s second annual “Wreaths Across America” event, local participation in the national tradition of placing wreaths on the graves of those who served in the US military.

The March meeting features another program of high local interest, when Kathryn Maya, the principal of Tommie Barfield Elementary School outlines “Challenges for Schools During the Pandemic.”

All the monthly virtual meetings will be followed by lunch at a local restaurant.

“We plan to record some of the meetings,” Ellen added, “so that members unable to attend due to this pandemic can watch from home at their convenience.”

DAR is a service organization with 180,000 members in 3,000 chapters worldwide. Members are women 18 years or older, regardless of race, religion or ethnic background, who can prove lineal descent from a patriot in the American Revolution.

Monthly meetings are at 10:30 a.m. on the third Thursday of each month, followed by lunch.

Members also meet casually between meetings, just for friendship and fun. Potential members and visitors from other chapters are welcome. Contact Ellen Camm, ellencammg@gmail.com, (317) 372-1174.