Three new Rotary Paul Harris fellows

Submitted

Rotary started with the vision of one man, Paul Harris, in 1905. For 115 years, Rotary's global network of now 1.2 million neighbors, friends, leaders, and problem-solvers have used their passion, energy, and intelligence to act on sustainable projects. Today, those connections are a network that spans the globe—bridging cultural, linguistic, generational, and geographic barriers—sharing the vision of a better world.

Rotary members believe that we have a shared responsibility to act on our world’s most persistent issues. Our 35,000-plus clubs worldwide work together to: Promote peace, fight disease, provide clean water, sanitation and hygiene, save mothers and children, support education and grow local economies.

The driver for our mission of “Doing Good” in the world is the Rotary Foundation, a not-for-profit corporation that promotes world understanding through international humanitarian service programs and educational and cultural exchanges. It is supported solely by voluntary contributions from Rotarians and others who share its vision of a better world. The Rotary Foundation transforms your gifts into service projects that change lives both close to home and around the world.

Rotary Club Members are honored as Paul Harris Fellows when they contribute a minimum of $1,000 to the Rotary Foundation.

The Rotary Club of Marco Island Noontime is proud to recognize three new Paul Harris Fellows, MA Harlacker, Jim Richards and Jill Sandberg, now making a total of 27 Paul Harris Fellows in the club. Congratulations and thank you to these generous Rotarians for their contributions to “Doing Good” in our community and in the world.