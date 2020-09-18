3 To Do: Papa performs; new exhibit opens

Marco Eagle

1. Matt Papa performs at Marco Church

On Sept. 20, contemporary singer, songwriter Matt Papa will be singing at Marco Church, 875 W. Elkcam Circle, Marco Island.

Papa, who is the DOVE Awards 2020 nominee for inspirational recorded song and album of the year, will be singing, “His Mercy is More.”

Papa will be performing during the 10:30 a.m. service, which will be held in the sanctuary, (following social distancing guidelines) as well as livestreaming.

Information: MarcoChurch.com, 239-394-8186.

2. Friends of Tigertail quarterly cleanup

From 8 a.m. until 10 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 19; meet at the Tigertail Beach kiosk.

Garbage bags and plastic gloves will be provided. Bring sunscreen and a hat. Bring a grabber and bucket if you have one. All youth participants receive certificates for volunteering.

Information: FriendsofTigertail.com.

3. New exhibit opens at Marco Island Historical Museum: ‘Never No More: Storter’s Southwest Florida’

The Marco Island Historical Society’s (MIHS) new exhibit is “Never No More: Storter’s Southwest Florida” at the Marco Island Historical Museum.

The exhibit is open to the public from now through Dec. 5. Admission is free. The exhibit features original drawings, paintings and sculptures by fisherman and folk artist Robert Lee Storter. Born in 1894 in Everglade (now Everglades City), he died in 1987 in Naples.

Storter's grandparents were some of the earliest settlers of the area, and the Storter’s were responsible for a many local firsts. His uncle, George Storter, founded the first general store and post office in Everglades City.

Information: colliermuseums.com.