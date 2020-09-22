WOW To DO List: Storter’s Southwest Florida’, more

Marco Eagle

‘Never No More: Storter’s Southwest Florida’

The Marco Island Historical Society’s (MIHS) new exhibit is “Never No More: Storter’s Southwest Florida” at the Marco Island Historical Museum. The exhibit is open to the public from now through Dec. 5. Admission is free. The exhibit features original drawings, paintings and sculptures by fisherman and folk artist Robert Lee Storter. Born in 1894 in Everglade (now Everglades City), he died in 1987 in Naples. His grandparents were some of the earliest settlers of the area, and the Storter’s were responsible for a many local firsts. His uncle, George Storter, founded the first general store and post office in Everglades City. Information: colliermuseums.com.

Abstract Fiber Art featured in La Petite Galerie

Marco Island Center for the Arts welcomes the fiber art works of Cheryl Costley to the La Petite Galerie for a month-long exhibition that features the artists’ love of fabrics. Costley feels strongly that fiber art belongs on the walls of our homes, as we all share a deep kinship with cloth. Costley’s abstract designs use fabrics that have been dyed, painted, discharged, screen printed, stitched, drawn, stamped and hung on stretcher frames. Fiber art is not only a beautiful way to add style but can add softness to any space and add acoustical qualities to homes with more tile and hard surfaces. Costley spends her time working at her Marco Island studio applying art principles and elements to her fabric art that often evolves in unexpected and improvisational ways. Costley left her 35-year education and business career to embark on a new and artistic journey. This artistic journey has garnered Costley awards and accolades by many art organizations earning her work Best of Show and invitations to exhibit across the country. This exhibition will be featured in the La Petite Galerie through Oct. 6.

Jebry's Jazz and Blues Jam Session

From 6 to 9 p.m. every Monday at Dogtooth bar and restaurant, 5310 Shirley Street, Naples. Information: 239-431-7004.

Twisted Bingo

At 7:30 p.m., Thursdays, at Naples Flatbread, 9118 Strada Place, No. 8170, Naples. 239-431-8259. Information: naplesflatbread.com. And 7:30 p.m. Mondays at Dylan's Drafthouse, 1258 Airport-Pulling Road, Naples. 239-300-0192. Information: dylansdrafthouse.com.

Trivia

Wednesdays at Dylan's Drafthouse, 1258 Airport-Pulling Road, Naples, and Naples Flatbread, 9118 Strada Place Suite, No. 8170, Naples.

Batik/rozome or shibori dyeing of silk scarfs or paintings

Summer and fall classes at Inspirations Gallery, 5450B Shirley Street, Naples. All levels welcome. $150 plus $50 supplies for four afternoons. Call or email for days: 603-686-2187 or leighherndon@comcast.net.

Artwork By Michaela Watercolor Lessons

Beginning and advanced students now being accepted for fall and winter sessions. Sessions are four classes from 10 a.m. to noon or 1-3 p.m. Cost is $160 for the four sessions and all materials are included. Call 239-272-6383 for specific time and day or email at: michaela.castaldi@icloud.com.

Get Fired Up - Square Plate

This one-night event is 5:30-8:30 p.m. Sept. 17 at Centers for the Arts Bonita Springs, 10150 Bonita Beach Road, Bonita Springs. Sip a glass of your favorite beverage and spend an evening creating a work of art. Bring friends and meet creative folks while you make your own fused glass projects during one of our fused glass art experiences. 239-495-8989; artcenterbonita.org.

Bailey-Matthews Shell Museum

Now open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. every day, at 3075 Sanibel Captiva Road, Sanibel. Admission is $23.95 for adults (18 and older), $21.95 for seniors, $14.95 youth (12 to 17) and students with their ID, $8.95 for children (5 to 11) and free to children younger than 5 and also active military. Visitors who bike to the museum receive $1 off admission. 239-395-2233. shellmuseum.org.

IMAG History & Science Center

Open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 2000 Cranford Ave., Fort Myers. Tickets are available online, and advance ticket purchases are necessary at this time to limit the number of guests in accordance with CDC recommendations. 239-243-0043. Information: theimag.org.

Naples Zoo

New hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1590 Goodlette-Frank Road, Naples. Offering timed online tickets to the general public. All guests will be required to reserve a timed ticket online, with reduced ticket prices. Tickets can only be purchased online. Information: 239-262-5409, napleszoo.org.

Films for Film Lovers Series

At 7 p.m. every Monday evening at Centers for the Arts Bonita Springs, 10150 Bonita Beach Road, Bonita Springs. This series features award-winning foreign and independent films. Following the film, audience members have the opportunity to join a lively film discussion, led by a Film Society Chairman and a Film Society Member. $10 general admission. Film packs available: $80 for 10 films and $150 for 20 films. Wine, beer and concessions are available. Information: 239-495-8989; artcenterbonita.org.