WOW To Do List: Last chance - Abstract Fiber Art ends Oct. 6

OCTOBER

Abstract Fiber Art featured in La Petite Galerie

Marco Island Center for the Arts welcomes the fiber art works of Cheryl Costley to the La Petite Galerie for a month-long exhibition that features the artists’ love of fabrics. Costley feels strongly that fiber art belongs on the walls of our homes, as we all share a deep kinship with cloth. Costley’s abstract designs use fabrics that have been dyed, painted, discharged, screen printed, stitched, drawn, stamped and hung on stretcher frames. Fiber art is not only a beautiful way to add style but can add softness to any space and add acoustical qualities to homes with more tile and hard surfaces. Costley spends her time working at her Marco Island studio applying art principles and elements to her fabric art that often evolves in unexpected and improvisational ways. Costley left her 35-year education and business career to embark on a new and artistic journey. This artistic journey has garnered Costley awards and accolades by many art organizations earning her work Best of Show and invitations to exhibit across the country. This exhibition will be featured in the La Petite Galerie through Oct. 6.

Left Bank Art Fest

The Left Bank Art Fest will be from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 11 and Nov. 1. The first show of the season will feature local juried artists. Walk along the beautiful breezeway and shop jewelry, photography, paintings, ceramics, bronze, wood, sculptures, bronze and handmade custom guitars. The fest is at the Esplanade, 760 North Collier Blvd., Marco Island. Admission and parking are free. Information: 239-290-7927.

‘Here and There’ exhibit

The Marco Island Center for the is welcoming six Cuban-born artists as part of a culturally unique presentation titled “Here and There.” As part of this art project the Art Center will host work by Carlos Leandro Suarez Crespo (Cale), Juan Manuel Garcia (Juanma), Jose Luis Diaz (Montero), Jose Luis Bermudez, Yaumil Hernandez Gil, and Raciel Gomez Golpe. Due to CDC guidance indoor events are limited to 30 by reservation at Marco Island Center for the Arts. Call Marco Island Center for the Arts at 239-394-4221 to reserve your place for this Second Tuesday reception scheduled for 5:30 p.m., Oct. 13. Information: marcoislandart.com.

Backstage Insights with Charlie Blum

While many theaters and concert venues struggle to reopen safely across the world, Marco Island Center for the Arts is offering a look behind the curtain with entertainment industry veteran Charlie Blum. Blum is a renowned entertainment industry executive with over 40 years of experience as concert promoter, talent buyer, theater executive, television producer and artist manager. Blum presents a look at what it takes to bring your favorite musician to town with “There’s No Business Like Show Business” at 5:30 p.m., Oct. 21. This presentation will offer a glimpse behind the scenes with veteran concert promoter and producer offering insights as well as sharing stories from some chart topping performers. Information: marcoislandart.com.

Film Festival stream

Marco Island Center for the Arts will be partnering with former Executive Director Lynn M. Holley, who now lives in Hollywood, California, and is an executive consultant to the arts. As such, she is a visual arts curator, and the founding director of two International Film Festivals, the 3-Minute Film Festival and the International Fine Arts Film Festival that are in their 8th and 5th seasons respectively. Holley will be first interviewed by Hyla Crane, and then Holley will introduce a selection of short award winning films from her festivals to be streamed live to Facebook and YouTube pages of Marco Island Center for the Arts at 5:30 p.m., Oct. 28. This special event is free, however donations are greatly appreciated, which enable the Art Center to continue to provide innovative virtual programming. Information: marcoislandart.com.

NOVEMBER

Rookery Bay Classic Car Show

The Rookery Bay Classic Car Show will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 14, completely outdoors at the Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center, 300 Tower Road, Naples. The center will be open for restroom access only and masks will be required inside the building. Parking will be at the Walmart Supercenter, 6650 Collier Blvd., with free shuttles (masks required on shuttles). Admission is $10 for adults and youth 13 and older, and free for children ages 12 and younger. Pre-registration is encouraged at rookerybay.org/carshow to allow for social distancing. Rebates will be provided for cancelations at least 48 hours before the event. The day of the event, contactless payment for admissions will also be available. Proceeds help support education, conservation and research within the 110,000-acre Rookery Bay Research Reserve, which encompasses 40 percent of Collier County’s coastline. Information: 239-530-5972 or visit rookerybay.org.

ONGOING

‘Never No More: Storter’s Southwest Florida’

The Marco Island Historical Society’s (MIHS) new exhibit is “Never No More: Storter’s Southwest Florida” at the Marco Island Historical Museum. The exhibit is open to the public from now through Dec. 5. Admission is free. The exhibit features original drawings, paintings and sculptures by fisherman and folk artist Robert Lee Storter. Born in 1894 in Everglade (now Everglades City), he died in 1987 in Naples. His grandparents were some of the earliest settlers of the area, and the Storter’s were responsible for a many local firsts. His uncle, George Storter, founded the first general store and post office in Everglades City. Information: colliermuseums.com.

Key Marco Cat

The Marco Island Historical Society (MIHS) celebrates its 25th Anniversary with the culmination of their quest to bring home the enigmatic Key Marco Cat and other rare 500 to 1,500-year-old Pre-Columbian Native American artifacts discovered on Marco Island in 1896. The artifacts return on loan from the Smithsonian Institution and University of Pennsylvania Museum of Archaeology and Anthropology. They will be showcased in an exhibit at the Marco Island Historical Museum from now through April 2021. The Marco Island Historical Museum is located at 180 S. Heathwood Drive. Open Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Admission is free. For information, call 239.389.6447 or visit www.theMIHS.org.

Bailey-Matthews Shell Museum

Now open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. every day, at 3075 Sanibel Captiva Road, Sanibel. Admission is $23.95 for adults (18 and older), $21.95 for seniors, $14.95 youth (12 to 17) and students with their ID, $8.95 for children (5 to 11) and free to children younger than 5 and also active military. Visitors who bike to the museum receive $1 off admission. 239-395-2233. shellmuseum.org. Gator Mike’s: Open for business at 35 NE Pine Island Road, Cape Coral. Gator Mike’s will “continue to follow and adhere to state issued guidelines in regards to COVID-19,” according to its website. 239-574-4386. Information: gatormikes.com.

IMAG History & Science Center

Open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 2000 Cranford Ave., Fort Myers. Tickets are available online, and advance ticket purchases are necessary at this time to limit the number of guests in accordance with CDC recommendations. 239-243-0043. Information: theimag.org.

Naples Zoo

New hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1590 Goodlette-Frank Road, Naples. Offering timed online tickets to the general public. All guests will be required to reserve a timed ticket online, with reduced ticket prices. Tickets can only be purchased online. Information: 239-262-5409, napleszoo.org.

