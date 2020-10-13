3 To Do: Three events in one 'Serve Marco'

Marco Eagle

Three events in one 'Serve Marco'

Members of Marco Church and the community are encouraged to participate in Serve Marco where there will be three scheduled events.

Participants will meet at Marco Church at 10:30 a.m., Oct. 18, for prayer and then split into groups to head out and serve the community.

CDC guidelines will be followed for all the Serve Marco events.

For information call Marco Church, 875 W. Elkcam Circle, Marco Island, at 239-394-8186; visit marcochurch.com.

1. Food drive

Partnering with Marco Island’s Our Daily Bread Food Pantry and Winn Dixie, the first event will be a food drive at Winn Dixie, 625 N. Collier, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Food and monetary donations will be collected by volunteers in the front of Winn Dixie. The volunteers will then load the Our Daily Bread truck. Drive up donations also accepted.

A critical needs list will be available on the day of the event and at ourdailybreadfoodpantry.com. Jean Rowles, worship leader and creative arts director at MPC, will oversee this event. “Marco Church won’t be having our regular worship service, rather we will worship the Lord as we serve others,” said Rowles.

“Anyone can participate in all three events. All ages are welcome, as there is something for everyone.”

2. Beach cleanup

A beach cleanup Will happen that morning from 10:30 a.m. until 12 p.m. starting at South Beach.

There will be a van shuttle running from the church to the beach for those interested in helping or South Beach parking; meet on the beach in front of South Beach entrance.

Jose Ramirez, director of student ministries, will oversee this event.

3. Final event (kindness)

Participants will be writing thank you notes to our first responders, police, fire and city employees at the church.

The encouraging notes will be delivered to the city on Monday, along with a small gift.

Marissa Polanco, MPC receptionist, will oversee this event.

