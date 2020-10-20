3 To Do: Backstage with Charlie Blum

Marco Eagle

1. Wednesday: Backstage Insights with Charlie Blum

While many theaters and concert venues struggle to reopen safely across the world, Marco Island Center for the Arts is offering a look behind the curtain with entertainment industry veteran Charlie Blum.

Blum is a renowned entertainment industry executive with over 40 years of experience as concert promoter, talent buyer, theater executive, television producer and artist manager.

Blum presents a look at what it takes to bring your favorite musician to town with “There’s No Business Like Show Business” at 5:30 p.m., Oct. 21.

This presentation will offer a glimpse behind the scenes with veteran concert promoter and producer offering insights as well as sharing stories from some chart topping performers. Information: marcoislandart.com.

2. Naples Zoo: Timed-only tickets

New hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1590 Goodlette-Frank Road, Naples. Offering timed online tickets to the general public. All guests will be required to reserve a timed ticket online, with reduced ticket prices. Tickets can only be purchased online. Information: 239-262-5409, napleszoo.org.

3. Tickets on sale now: Marco Players presents ‘Born Yesterday’

“Born Yesterday,” is a Tony-award winning play takes place in D.C. in 1946. This comedy-drama is about a vulgar, crooked dealmaker who hires a reporter to teach his ditzy girlfriend some social graces and ends up learning some hard lessons about betrayal, love and politics.

"Born Yesterday" is on stage Oct. 28 through Nov. 8, at The Marco Players Theater, Marco Town Center Mall, 1089 N. Collier Blvd., Marco Island. Shows are Wednesday through Saturday at 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday at 3 p.m.

Tickets are $36 plus $2.50 facility fee. Tickets are on sale beginning Oct. 14 at TheMarcoPlayers.com or by calling the box office at 239-642-7270.

