Social Scene: Just Friends were ‘Pretty in Pink’

10.14.20

Many Just Friends members were "Pretty in Pink" at the club’s luncheon at the Marco Island Yacht Club. The theme was breast cancer awareness and some members who are survivors and some who lost the fight were honored. Past president Bonnie Bozzo passed out pink masks to all the ladies. Just Friend's "mascot" is the pineapple and Jaye Spencer created pineapple mascots that will adorn tables at future luncheons. Betsy Novakovich, the head of Marco Island NCH ER facility spoke on what we need to know, have and ask when admitted to an urgent care, ER or hospital facility. Birthday ladies Anna Hutchings and Laverne Leahy were presented with pink roses, and new member Donna Dubie and prospective member Jodie Pree were introduced.