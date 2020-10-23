Club Briefs: Pasternak joins Rotary, more

Marco Eagle

Pasternak joins the Rotary Club of Marco

The Rotary Club of Marco Island Noontime welcomes its newest member, Kathryn Pasternak.

Pasternak was born and raised in New York, attended high school at Marymount in Manhattan, received her B.A. from Sweet Briar College, and had the opportunity to study Spanish abroad in Madrid. She then earned an M.A. in Spanish at the University of Virginia and a J.D. at Pace University School of Law.

Pasternak was admitted to the Bar in CT and NY where she practiced law primarily related to real estate and land use making her next career a logical choice. Kathy is a real estate broker in CT, NY and FL affiliated with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices/Florida Realty on Marco Island.

Pasternak was a 35-year resident of New Canaan, CT. She is married to Dana and has 3 children, a daughter-in-law, 3 grandchildren, and Chloe (almost 16 year old beagle).

Volunteer activities have been Kathy’s passion during her 35 year residence in CT primarily related to children and the elderly including: Board and committee positions for New Canaan Public Schools mentor to three high school girls through a program which supports disadvantaged youth, Board of an organization which provides transportation for the elderly and disabled, Board of an organization which supports seniors so they can stay in their homes longer, Board of a Continuum of Care to address the changing needs of seniors , and Advisory committees of two community wellness organizations.

Art on Marco

The first Marco Island Foundation for the Arts (MIFA) sponsored outdoor show of the 2020-2021 season took place on Sunday, Oct. 11 and was held in the beautiful courtyard of The Esplanade.

While the weather was warm and humid, the artists were in high spirits as the city approval for the show came through with the added COVID-19 guidelines in place.

Finely crafted and original artwork included outdoor sculptures, ceramics, jewelry, stained glass, photography, fine art paintings and whimsical palm frond sea creatures were a few of the varieties of art offered for sale. Free rock painting was set-up at the MIFA table for younger art lovers with pink and purple markers being the favorite colors.

The mission of MIFA is to promote the visual, literary and performing arts on Marco Island. Proceeds from these events goes to the MIFA scholarship fund awarded to local area students enrolled in the arts (be it music, theater, dance, literature and/or art). MIFA is an all-volunteer organization headed by dedicated members who appreciate your support of our local artists.

Newcomers are back

Recently the Newcomers Club of Marco Island returned to having their monthly meetings in person, complying with health official rules and regulations.

The club discussed some possible activities and events. It was nice to see all the smiling faces and catch up on what everyone has been doing!

Ginger Miller surprised the group with official Newcomer face masks she made for each of us. Once the meeting was adjourned, club members treated themselves to lunch from The Lakeside Eatery.

Mini group news: The Island Chefs is one of our many mini-groups. The members meet monthly to exchange recipes, enjoy good food and gather to “talk food.” They have resumed their meetings, but in a social distance environment. The focus this month was appetizers with a specialty cocktail.

Did you know? Newcomers Club of Marco Island turns 50 on Dec. 1! The first ‘exploratory’ meeting was held on Dec. 1, 1970 at the Marco Island Inn. This was attended by 21 women who enjoyed Danish, coffee and friendly conversation. The club was originally named: “Welcome to the Island Club,” and the goal was to be the local welcoming club to new arrivals on the island.

On Dec. 10, 1970 a small article was placed in the Marco Island Eagle that described the club and invited newcomers to join. This was the beginning of many long friendships.

Kiwanis stay active

Kiwanis Club of Marco Island, founded in 1993, has the mission to improve the world, one child and one community at a time. Even dealing with COVID this year, the club was able to hold three of our major fundraisers, the 5K Race, The Texas Holdem, and our Annual Car Show. Sadly, the Seafood and Music Festival had to be cancelled.

With money raised from these fundraisers, we were able to: provide $8,000 in scholarships to Key Club members; help Santa and Mrs. Claus distribute toys to each child at Manatee Elementary School and sponsor and support Marco Island Academy Key Club; among other things.

Kiwanis held their first meeting this season on Oct. 1 at Leigh Plummer Park, outside and socially distanced with masks.

On the evening of Nov. 14, the club will have an installation of new officers at Speakeasy.

This coming year the club will participate again in the Meals of Hope packaging event which will be on Nov. 21 at Veteran’s Park.