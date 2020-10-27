Social Scene: Marco Mens’ Club Hurricane Ball

Submitted

10.18.20

The Marco Mens' Club’s 17th Annual Hurricane Ball was held at the Island Country Club, hosted by Vicki and Turk Tilev. Attendees arrived wearing masks and were seated in the reduced capacity ballroom where tables were spaced according to CDC guidelines. Arleen Soldano was crowned the 2020 "Queen Fema" and was presented a gorgeous bouquet of flowers. Previous Hurricane Ball queens were also honored. Charlie Alaimo and Dave Walsh celebrated their birthdays in style, complete with birthday hats. A delicious filet mignon dinner was served with banana cream pie for dessert. Cahlua & Cream provided the entertainment and the dance floor was busy all evening. A terrific time was had by all.