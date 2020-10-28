Naples Depot Museum extends ‘Bodies in Motion’ exhibit

Submitted

The Naples Depot Museum recently announced that it has extended the current “Bodies in Motion” exhibit by Tara O’Neill thru Jan. 2.

Through this collection, O’Neill offers a celebration of our shared humanity: a gesture as tender and common as a woman toweling her hair dry; the escaped delight of children at play; hands sailing inside the rhythm of music; the ultimate exultation of a diver defying gravity.

“We are extraordinary even at our most ordinary,” said O’Neill.

“It began on a long-ago sleepless night,” O’Neill said of this collection, “with a pretty little vision: just a girl skipping rope. It was nothing I could possibly have time for, I was a successful artist with certain established motifs. Then I lost my Goodland home and studio to Hurricane Irma – and that changed the way I think about time.”

For the next three years she would put aside her familiar coastal imagery to challenge herself exploring the kinetic world of human beings.

Tara O’Neill holds a BFA through University of South Florida and Oxford University, England. Her oil paintings hang in private and corporate collections throughout the United States and Europe and have earned numerous awards. In 2000, she was presented the Island Beautification Award from the Marco Island Chamber of Commerce; in 2011 the inaugural Arts Afire! Award from the City of Marco; and in 2015 was named Artist of the Year by the Marco Island Foundation for the Arts.

She is a drawing instructor and frequent exhibitor at Marco Center for the Arts; an exhibitor at the Marco Historical Museum where she has permanent installations; founder of the Goodland Arts Alliance, and exhibitor with Marco Island Foundation for the Arts. She also enjoys a thriving mural business.

O’Neill is represented by Blue Mangrove Gallery in Marco Island Town Center, and welcomes visitors by appointment to her home studio-gallery in Goodland.

Set in Naples’ first passenger train station, the restored Naples Depot Museum takes visitors back to Florida’s railroading heydays of the Roaring ‘20s and tells how technology and transportation helped Naples grow from a village of 300 souls to today’s glittering Gulf Coast resort.

For more information about the Naples Depot Museum’s “Bodies in Motion” by Tara O’Neill, contact the museum at 239-252-8419 or visit colliermuseums.com/exhibits. You can also visit taraogallery.com. The museum is located at 1051 5th Avenue South, Naples.