Community Briefs: Musical Interludes, more

Musical Interludes series opens with Patchouli & Terra Guitarra

Marco Island Center for the Arts welcomes a unique opportunity to open the Musical Interludes season with Patchouli & Terra Guitarra.

The Art Center will be presenting the live concert to ticket holders in the outdoor courtyard space of the Winterberry Drive facility as well as offering a virtual streamed version available to those who aren’t able to attend in person.

The ticket price for those that choose to attend in person will be $25 to $30 depending on membership status. The virtual stream will be offered at a reduced price point of $5and be available to those with a link from 5:30 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 5 until midnight on Sunday, Nov. 8.

Patchouli & Terra Guitarra is comprised of master guitarist Bruce Hecksel and singer songwriter Julie Pathcouli. The guitar duo has performed over 5,000 shows and toured over a million miles on the road to support their 22 CD releases.

Tickets for the in-person or virtual concert can be purchased online at marcoislandart.org or by calling the Art Center at 239-394-4221.

Only one month left to reserve your hero’s flag!

The Rotary Club of Marco Island Noontime in partnership with the YMCA is sponsoring Flags for Heroes.

For $50 you can sponsor your hero with a flag in a display of hundreds of American flags February 14 through Feb. 19, including Valentine’s Day and President’s Day.

Who is your hero? A healthcare worker, food supplier, volunteer, veteran, our military, first responder, policeman, fireman, teacher, mentor or your sweetheart on Valentine’s Day.

Proceeds from this event will go back to serving the community’s critical needs.

How do you get your flag sponsorship? Visit flagsforheroes.info, email linda@marcorealtysource.com or call 239-777-9200.

Woman’s Club suspends some activities

Debbie Rago, president of the Marco Island Woman’s Club, announced that the club has suspended its monthly lunch meetings and special events through at least the end of the year. The Club’s annual Fashion Show and Luncheon fundraiser has been rescheduled from Jan. 19 to March 2 at Hideaway Beach Club. Additional event information will be shared after the holidays.

The cancellation of events due to the pandemic will have a negative impact on the club’s fundraising efforts to support local non-profit organizations but will not impact our scholarship program.

The club has initiated a “Lunch Money” campaign that asks members to donate the money they would have spent on the club’s monthly lunch meeting to benefit a local non-profit. On Oct. 23, the club presented a check for $2,000 to the Island’s Our Daily Bread Food Pantry. The pantry is in critical need of donations to meet the needs of our neighbors who are suffering financially due to Covid-19. According to Our Daily Bread, our donation will feed 52 families for one week.

November’s “Lunch Money” donations will be given to the Shelter for Abused Women & Children.

