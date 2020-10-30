Marco Island’s DAR honors past members, outlines upcoming events

Chris Curle

Special to teh Eagle

Members of the Marco island Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution attended their Oct. 15 meeting from Marco and around the country via a Webinar.

From Kentucky, the chapter’s Regent, Ellen Camm, said she was pleased that everyone could “attend from the safe refuge of home.”

The meeting took place on the chapter’s Founders Day, 44 years after the establishment of the chapter in 1976 with 15 members. Today, the very active patriotic service organization has 74 members.

The members discussed the many projects planned for this season, including a fundraising drive to benefit Disabled Veterans of America, which has a chapter in Ft. Myers. But the highlight will be in December with Marco Island’s second annual Wreaths Across America. The event, sponsored by Marco’s veterans organization and DAR, encourages local participation in the national tradition of placing wreaths on the graves of those who served in the US military.

On Saturday, Dec. 19, DAR members, other volunteers and family members will place wreaths on the 180 veterans’ graves at the Marco Island cemetery. Of course, there will be an enthusiastic, reverent and patriotic ceremony.

For details on the event that’s open to the public, visit the Marco DAR site https://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/pages/159754 or the Marco Cemetery site https://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/pages/159720/Overview/?relatedId=0

For more about Wreaths Across America, visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org

DAR is a service organization with 180,000 members in 3,000 chapters worldwide. Members are women 18 years or older, regardless of race, religion or ethnic background, who can prove lineal descent from a patriot in the American Revolution.

Monthly meetings are at 10:30 a.m. on the third Thursday of each month, followed by lunch.

Members also meet casually between meetings, just for friendship and fun. Potential members and visitors from other chapters are welcome. Please contact Ellen Camm, ellencammg@gmail.com, 317-372-1174.

