'Bootacular': Tots and toddlers enjoy Y's Halloween event

Submitted

The Invincibles were there, as were princesses, an Iron Man, a good-natured zombie, Spiderman himself and a couple of Super Mario game characters.

The occasion was the annual YMCA of South Collier (Marco Y) "Bootacular" Halloween celebration, held Oct. 30 in the outdoor airnasium.

Everybody likes to celebrate Halloween, but perhaps the annual dress up is the most magical for the five and unders.

Traditionally, the youngsters and parents who attend the "Bootacular" celebration get first dibs at Halloween fun because it's held the evening before the official date.

For a couple hours, the costumed kids played games to earn candy treats, enjoying pong games, a (miniature) pumpkin throwing contest, ring tossing and assorted other games of skill.

For more on the Y's wide variety of programs and activities for adults and children, visit marcoymca.org or call 394-YMCA (9622). Follow on Twitter at ymcamarco; on Facebook @marcoymca, and Instagram at ymcamarco.