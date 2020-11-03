WOW To DO List: Musical Interludes, more

Marco Eagle

NOVEMBER

Marco Players presents ‘Born Yesterday’

“Born Yesterday,” is a Tony-award winning play takes place in D.C. in 1946. This comedy-drama is about a vulgar, crooked dealmaker who hires a reporter to teach his ditzy girlfriend some social graces and ends up learning some hard lessons about betrayal, love and politics. Born Yesterday is on stage now through Nov. 8, at The Marco Players Theater, Marco Town Center Mall, 1089 N. Collier Blvd., Marco Island. Shows are Wednesday through Saturday at 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday at 3 p.m. Tickets are $36 plus $2.50 facility fee. Tickets are on sale beginning Oct. 14 at TheMarcoPlayers.com or by calling the box office at 239-642-7270.

Musical Interludes: Patchouli & Terra Guitarra

Marco Island Center for the Arts opens the Musical Interludes season with Patchouli & Terra Guitarra. The Art Center will be presenting the live concert to ticket holders in the outdoor courtyard space of the Winterberry Drive facility as well as offering a virtual streamed version available to those who aren’t able to attend in person. The ticket price for those that choose to attend in person will be $25 to $30 depending on membership status. The virtual stream will be offered at a reduced price point of $5and be available to those with a link from 5:30 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 5 until midnight on Sunday, Nov. 8. Patchouli & Terra Guitarra is comprised of master guitarist Bruce Hecksel and singer songwriter Julie Pathcouli. The guitar duo have performed over 5,000 shows, and toured over a million miles on the road to support their 22 CD releases. Tickets for the in-person or virtual concert can be purchased online at marcoislandart.org or by calling the Art Center at 239-394-4221.

Rookery Bay Classic Car Show

The Rookery Bay Classic Car Show will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 14, completely outdoors at the Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center, 300 Tower Road, Naples. The center will be open for restroom access only and masks will be required inside the building. Parking will be at the Walmart Supercenter, 6650 Collier Blvd., with free shuttles (masks required on shuttles). Admission is $10 for adults and youth 13 and older, and free for children ages 12 and younger. Pre-registration is encouraged at rookerybay.org/carshow to allow for social distancing. Rebates will be provided for cancelations at least 48 hours before the event. The day of the event, contactless payment for admissions will also be available. Proceeds help support education, conservation and research within the 110,000-acre Rookery Bay Research Reserve, which encompasses 40 percent of Collier County’s coastline. Information: 239-530-5972 or visit rookerybay.org.

Meals of Hope packaging event

Marco Island Meals of Hope will hold its annual packaging event as scheduled on Nov. 21. Morris explained the event is moving to an outside venue, under tent to minimize any impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. The event will be a smaller scale than the past years, due to social distancing and other circumstances, but the need for meals is greater than ever. Meals of Hope has fast increasing need of more than 300% while donations and packaging events have dwindled. Marco’s packaging event will fill the needs of families in the greater Marco Island area. This year’s event is in memory of Wayne Purvis. Wayne was the driving force bringing Meals of Hope to Marco Island and chaired the event for their first few years. He passed away earlier this year, but his impact on our community continues. Meals of Hope is a combined effort of Marco Island Sunrise Rotary, Marco Island Noontime Rotary and Kiwanis. Donations are needed and may be made by visiting the Marco Island Meals of Hope website or deliver to Bill Morris at 247 N. Collier Blvd., Suite 202, Marco Island. Registration for volunteers will be open soon. For more information concerning Marco Island Meals of Hope, visit mohmi.org or contact Bill “Captain Happy Hope” Morris at 239-642-6020.

ONGOING

Naples Depot Museum extends ‘Bodies in Motion’ exhibit

The Naples Depot Museum recently announced that it has extended the current “Bodies in Motion” exhibit by Tara O’Neill thru Jan. 2. Through this collection, O’Neill offers a celebration of our shared humanity: a gesture as tender and common as a woman toweling her hair dry; the escaped delight of children at play; hands sailing inside the rhythm of music; the ultimate exultation of a diver defying gravity. For more information about the Naples Depot Museum’s “Bodies in Motion” by Tara O’Neill, contact the museum at 239-252-8419 or visit colliermuseums.com/exhibits. You can also visit taraogallery.com. The museum is located at 1051 5th Avenue South, Naples.

‘Here and There’ exhibit

The Marco Island Center for the is welcoming six Cuban-born artists as part of a culturally unique presentation titled “Here and There.” As part of this art project the Art Center will host work by Carlos Leandro Suarez Crespo (Cale), Juan Manuel Garcia (Juanma), Jose Luis Diaz (Montero), Jose Luis Bermudez, Yaumil Hernandez Gil and Raciel Gomez Golpe. The work of these world class artists that has been featured in galleries and private collections across the globe and will be at Marco Island Center for the Arts for a two-month engagement now through Nov. 20. Information: marcoislandart.com.

Call to artists

A newly expanded outdoor art show is coming to Marco Island next month, Saturday, Nov. 21. Held at the Marco Island Historical Museum, the Brushes & Paint & Beyond Art Show will not only bring oil, acrylic and watercolor painters but also artists creating ceramics, sculptures, fiber art, glass, batik, found objects and more. Provided by the Marco Island Foundation for the Arts (MIFA), the show is held under the eaves of the museum so that tents are not required. Artists who want to show their work in the traditional white tent can do so on the mound in front of the museum. The event is from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Food and drinks will be provided by The Pizza Man and visitors are welcomed with special craft activities and information about the museum. Proceeds go to MIFA’s scholarship fund. Brushes & Paint & Beyond Art Shows are also scheduled to be held in February and March 2021. Interested artists are asked to contact Karen Swanker at 239-331-0987 or Carolyn Burger at 239-248-0435. For more information, visit marcoislandfoundation.org.

‘Never No More: Storter’s Southwest Florida’

The Marco Island Historical Society’s (MIHS) new exhibit is “Never No More: Storter’s Southwest Florida” at the Marco Island Historical Museum. The exhibit is open to the public from now through Dec. 5. Admission is free. The exhibit features original drawings, paintings and sculptures by fisherman and folk artist Robert Lee Storter. Born in 1894 in Everglade (now Everglades City), he died in 1987 in Naples. His grandparents were some of the earliest settlers of the area, and the Storter’s were responsible for a many local firsts. His uncle, George Storter, founded the first general store and post office in Everglades City. Information: colliermuseums.com.

Key Marco Cat

The Marco Island Historical Society (MIHS) celebrates its 25th Anniversary with the culmination of their quest to bring home the enigmatic Key Marco Cat and other rare 500 to 1,500-year-old Pre-Columbian Native American artifacts discovered on Marco Island in 1896. The artifacts return on loan from the Smithsonian Institution and University of Pennsylvania Museum of Archaeology and Anthropology. They will be showcased in an exhibit at the Marco Island Historical Museum from now through April 2021. The Marco Island Historical Museum is located at 180 S. Heathwood Drive. Open Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Admission is free. For information, call 239-389-6447 or visit theMIHS.org.

Bailey-Matthews Shell Museum

Now open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. every day, at 3075 Sanibel Captiva Road, Sanibel. Admission is $23.95 for adults (18 and older), $21.95 for seniors, $14.95 youth (12 to 17) and students with their ID, $8.95 for children (5 to 11) and free to children younger than 5 and also active military. Visitors who bike to the museum receive $1 off admission. 239-395-2233. shellmuseum.org.

IMAG History & Science Center

Open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 2000 Cranford Ave., Fort Myers. Tickets are available online, and advance ticket purchases are necessary at this time to limit the number of guests in accordance with CDC recommendations. 239-243-0043. Information: theimag.org.

Naples Zoo

New hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1590 Goodlette-Frank Road, Naples. Offering timed online tickets to the general public. All guests will be required to reserve a timed ticket online, with reduced ticket prices. Tickets can only be purchased online. Information: 239-262-5409, napleszoo.org.

More:Naples Depot Museum extends ‘Bodies in Motion’ exhibit

For more event listings, navigate to the Entertainment section and click on the WOW To Do List at marconews.com. Calendar items must be emailed to mail@marconews.com and should be submitted at least a week before desired publication.