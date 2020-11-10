Club Brief: Kiwanis Club remains active

Submitted

Kiwanis Club of Marco Island, founded in 1993, has the mission to improve the world, one child and one community at a time. We held our first meeting of this month on Thursday, Nov. 5 with a breakfast meeting at Stonewalls. President Lucky Lang gave an update of several of the fundraising events we will be holding this year.

On Nov. 21 we will be supporting Meals of Hope at their packaging event and will sponsor a table and workers. We are donating $4,000 to Meals of Hope.

We will be doing "Step Up for the Shelter" a fundraising event to raise money for the Shelter for Abused Women and Children in Naples. Teams of 5 people will sign up to work together to accumulate as many steps as possible between Feb. 17, 2021 (Ash Wednesday) and April 15, 2021 (Tax Day). Registration for each participant is $25 payable for Kiwanis Club of Marco Island. Participants may be local or may come from anyplace in the USA or in the world. Steps walked, of course, will count but there is a Conversion Table that will be given to each participant with over 50 activities that count as steps. More information will be forthcoming at the next meetings.

Our next social event will be the Installation of President Lucky Lang to be held at 5:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 14 at The Speakeasy. Cost is $25 each for the BBQ dinner and dancing. If you are interested in attending, contact Lucky Lang @ luckyteamfl@gmail.com

Although the COVID pandemic has put a few of our programs on hold for now, we still plan to do our annual Toy Distribution for Manatee School in December and more information will be given about this event at the next meetings. Donations are needed!

We will continue our weekly breakfast meetings each Thursday at 7 a.m. at Stonewalls. If you would like to join this worthwhile club, we would love to have you.

The ongoing 50/50 pot was won by Cindy Crane.