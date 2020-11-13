3 To Do: Treasures in the Trunk, more

Marco Eagle

1. Saturday: Treasures in the Trunk sale

The Columbiettes Treasures in the Trunk sale will be from 8 a.m. until noon, Saturday, Nov. 14.

This is your opportunity to sell or buy new, used or antique items by attending the sale or renting a table or parking space (vendors must be set up by 7:30 a.m.).

The sale takes place at the Parish parking lot of San Marco Catholic Church, 851 San Marco Road. Cost is $20 per parking space; tables are $10.

There will be a bake sale, 50/50 drawing.

Information: Barbara DeRosa, 239-272-0158.

2. One week left: ‘Here and There’ exhibit

The Marco Island Center for the is welcoming six Cuban-born artists as part of a culturally unique presentation titled “Here and There.”

As part of this art project the Art Center will host work by Carlos Leandro Suarez Crespo (Cale), Juan Manuel Garcia (Juanma), Jose Luis Diaz (Montero), Jose Luis Bermudez, Yaumil Hernandez Gil and Raciel Gomez Golpe.

The work of these world class artists that has been featured in galleries and private collections across the globe and will be at Marco Island Center for the Arts for a two-month engagement now through Nov. 20.

Information: marcoislandart.com.

3. Saturday: Rookery Bay Classic Car Show

The Rookery Bay Classic Car Show will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 14, completely outdoors at the Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center, 300 Tower Road, Naples.

The center will be open for restroom access only and masks will be required inside the building. Parking will be at the Walmart Supercenter, 6650 Collier Blvd., with free shuttles (masks required on shuttles).

Admission is $10 for adults and youth 13 and older, and free for children ages 12 and younger. Pre-registration is encouraged at rookerybay.org/carshow to allow for social distancing.

Rebates will be provided for cancelations at least 48 hours before the event. The day of the event, contactless payment for admissions will also be available.

Proceeds help support education, conservation and research within the 110,000-acre Rookery Bay Research Reserve, which encompasses 40 percent of Collier County’s coastline.

Information: 239-530-5972 or visit rookerybay.org.

More:WOW To Do List: Meals of Hope packaging event, more