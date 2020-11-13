Food Drive at Veterans Park a success

Marco Eagle

The need for food supplies and the cash to purchase those supplies to feed our neighbors is unprecedented and growing every week. The community came together under the leadership of the Rotary Clubs of Marco Island with the Neighbors Helping Neighbors Food Drive at Veterans Park on Oct. 24.

Groups and volunteers involved included the Rotary Club of Marco Island Noontime, The Rotary Club of Marco Island Sunrise, Marco Island Academy and Rotary Interact Club, Our Daily Bread, Marco Island Chamber of Commerce, Marco Island Police Department, Marco Island Fire Department, Kiwanis and Key Club under the inspiring leadership of Rotarian, Darcie Guerin.

Approximately 800 lbs. of food and $2,183 were collected at the event plus an additional $2,690 contribution from the Rotary Club of Marco Island Noontime members for a total of $4,873 for Our Daily Bread.

