3 To Do: Meals of Hope packaging event, more

Marco Eagle

1. Saturday: Meals of Hope packaging event

Marco Island Meals of Hope will hold its annual packaging event as scheduled on Nov. 21. The event is moving to an outside venue, under tent to minimize any impact of COVID-19. The event will be a smaller scale than the past years, due to social distancing and other circumstances, but the need for meals is greater than ever.

Meals of Hope has fast increasing need of more than 300% while donations and packaging events have dwindled. Marco’s packaging event will fill the needs of families in the greater Marco Island area.

This year’s event is in memory of Wayne Purvis. Wayne was the driving force bringing Meals of Hope to Marco Island and chaired the event for their first few years. He passed away earlier this year, but his impact on our community continues.

Meals of Hope is a combined effort of Marco Island Sunrise Rotary, Marco Island Noontime Rotary and Kiwanis. Donations are needed and may be made by visiting the Marco Island Meals of Hope website or deliver to Bill Morris at 247 N. Collier Blvd., Suite 202, Marco Island.

Registration for volunteers will be open soon. For more information concerning Marco Island Meals of Hope, visit mohmi.org or contact Bill “Captain Happy Hope” Morris at 239-642-6020.

2. Harbor Arts & Music Festival: Call to Artists

The Goodland Civic Associating is seeking applicants for its 9th Annual Harbor Arts & Music Festival, a two-day event, March 13 and 14, 2021.

Application deadline is Jan. 15. Held in picturesque waterfront MarGood Harbor Park, juried by a selection committee of five professional artists, with musical line-ups coordinated by Rob Brehm (of Billy J & the Big Easy fame), this event has garnered great praise from past artists and attendees alike.

The GCA will be following strict CDC guidelines regarding COVID-19, and will be certified in event crowd management. Information, or to receive an application, contact event chairperson Tara O'Neill at taraogallery@gmail.com.

3. Last chance! ‘Here and There’ exhibit

The Marco Island Center for the is welcoming six Cuban-born artists as part of a culturally unique presentation titled “Here and There.”

As part of this art project the Art Center will host work by Carlos Leandro Suarez Crespo (Cale), Juan Manuel Garcia (Juanma), Jose Luis Diaz (Montero), Jose Luis Bermudez, Yaumil Hernandez Gil and Raciel Gomez Golpe.

The work of these world class artists that has been featured in galleries and private collections across the globe and will be at Marco Island Center for the Arts for a two-month engagement now through Nov. 20. Information: marcoislandart.com.