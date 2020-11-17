WOW To Do List: Marco Island Shell Club sale, more

Marco Eagle

NOVEMBER

Marco Island Shell Club sale dates

The Marco Island Shell Club announces two upcoming outdoor shell art sales, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m., Nov. 27 and Dec. 4. The sales will be held on the walks, under the eaves, at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 1101 North Collier Blvd., Marco Island. Experience shell art creations many of which are made using shells from Marco Island beaches. As usual, we will feature holiday ornaments and decorations, jewelry, shell flowers, home decor, and many surprises. Proceeds benefit students, through scholarships and grants, studying marine sciences. Admission and parking are free. Information: information@marcoshellclub.com.

DECEMBER

Left Bank Art Fest

The Left Bank Art Fest will be from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 6. Walk along the beautiful breezeway and shop jewelry, photography, paintings, ceramics, bronze, wood, sculptures, bronze and handmade custom guitars. The fest is at the Esplanade, 760 North Collier Blvd., Marco Island. Admission and parking are free. Information: 239-290-7927.

ONGOING

Naples Depot Museum extends ‘Bodies in Motion’ exhibit

The Naples Depot Museum recently announced that it has extended the current “Bodies in Motion” exhibit by Tara O’Neill through Jan. 2. Through this collection, O’Neill offers a celebration of our shared humanity: a gesture as tender and common as a woman toweling her hair dry; the escaped delight of children at play; hands sailing inside the rhythm of music; the ultimate exultation of a diver defying gravity. For more information about the Naples Depot Museum’s “Bodies in Motion” by Tara O’Neill, contact the museum at 239-252-8419 or visit colliermuseums.com/exhibits. You can also visit taraogallery.com. The museum is located at 1051 5th Avenue South, Naples.

Call to artists

A newly expanded outdoor art show is coming to Marco Island next month, Saturday, Nov. 21. Held at the Marco Island Historical Museum, the Brushes & Paint & Beyond Art Show will not only bring oil, acrylic and watercolor painters but also artists creating ceramics, sculptures, fiber art, glass, batik, found objects and more. Provided by the Marco Island Foundation for the Arts (MIFA), the show is held under the eaves of the museum so that tents are not required. Artists who want to show their work in the traditional white tent can do so on the mound in front of the museum. The event is from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Food and drinks will be provided by The Pizza Man and visitors are welcomed with special craft activities and information about the museum. Proceeds go to MIFA’s scholarship fund. Brushes & Paint & Beyond Art Shows are also scheduled to be held in February and March 2021. Interested artists are asked to contact Karen Swanker at 239-331-0987 or Carolyn Burger at 239-248-0435. For more information, visit marcoislandfoundation.org.

‘Never No More: Storter’s Southwest Florida’

The Marco Island Historical Society’s (MIHS) new exhibit is “Never No More: Storter’s Southwest Florida” at the Marco Island Historical Museum. The exhibit is open to the public from now through Dec. 5. Admission is free. The exhibit features original drawings, paintings and sculptures by fisherman and folk artist Robert Lee Storter. Born in 1894 in Everglade (now Everglades City), he died in 1987 in Naples. His grandparents were some of the earliest settlers of the area, and the Storter’s were responsible for a many local firsts. His uncle, George Storter, founded the first general store and post office in Everglades City. Information: colliermuseums.com.

Key Marco Cat

The Marco Island Historical Society (MIHS) celebrates its 25th Anniversary with the culmination of their quest to bring home the enigmatic Key Marco Cat and other rare 500 to 1,500-year-old Pre-Columbian Native American artifacts discovered on Marco Island in 1896. The artifacts return on loan from the Smithsonian Institution and University of Pennsylvania Museum of Archaeology and Anthropology. They will be showcased in an exhibit at the Marco Island Historical Museum from now through April 2021. The Marco Island Historical Museum is located at 180 S. Heathwood Drive. Open Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Admission is free. For information, call 239-389-6447 or visit theMIHS.org.

Bailey-Matthews Shell Museum

Now open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. every day, at 3075 Sanibel Captiva Road, Sanibel. Admission is $23.95 for adults (18 and older), $21.95 for seniors, $14.95 youth (12 to 17) and students with their ID, $8.95 for children (5 to 11) and free to children younger than 5 and also active military. Visitors who bike to the museum receive $1 off admission. 239-395-2233. shellmuseum.org.

Gator Mike’s: Open for business at 35 NE Pine Island Road, Cape Coral. Gator Mike’s will “continue to follow and adhere to state issued guidelines in regards to COVID-19,” according to its website. 239-574-4386. Information: gatormikes.com.

IMAG History & Science Center

Open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 2000 Cranford Ave., Fort Myers. Tickets are available online, and advance ticket purchases are necessary at this time to limit the number of guests in accordance with CDC recommendations. 239-243-0043. Information: theimag.org.

Naples Zoo

New hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1590 Goodlette-Frank Road, Naples. Offering timed online tickets to the general public. All guests will be required to reserve a timed ticket online, with reduced ticket prices. Tickets can only be purchased online. Information: 239-262-5409, napleszoo.org.

