WOW To Do List: Marco Island Shell Club sales

Marco Eagle

NOVEMBER

Marco Island Shell Club sales

The Marco Island Shell Club announces two upcoming outdoor shell art sales, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m., Nov. 27 and Dec. 4. The sales will be held on the walks, under the eaves, at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 1101 North Collier Blvd., Marco Island. Experience shell art creations many of which are made using shells from Marco Island beaches. As usual, we will feature holiday ornaments and decorations, jewelry, shell flowers, home decor, and many surprises. Proceeds benefit students, through scholarships and grants, studying marine sciences. Admission and parking are free. Information: information@marcoshellclub.com.

DECEMBER

Clean-up of Tigertail scheduled for Dec. 5

Friends of Tigertail will host a quarterly beach cleanup 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5. Volunteers should meet at the kiosk. Garbage bags and plastic gloves will be provided. Expect your shoes to get wet and bring with you a hat and sunscreen. Also, please bring a grabber and a reusable water container to reduce waste. All youth participants will receive certificates for volunteering. Information: Susan at 239-394-1470.

Left Bank Art Fest

The Left Bank Art Fest will be from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 6. Walk along the beautiful breezeway and shop jewelry, photography, paintings, ceramics, bronze, wood, sculptures, bronze and handmade custom guitars. The fest is at the Esplanade, 760 North Collier Blvd., Marco Island. Admission and parking are free. Information: 239-290-7927.

ONGOING

Paradise Chess Club

Every Saturday from 12:30 until 3:30 p.m. at Paradise Found Restaurant, 401 Papaya Street, Goodland. All ages and levels welcome. Chess boards and pieces available. Outdoor seating area. Information: yanabcc@gmail.com; 954-918-2302.

Call to Artists

The Goodland Civic Associating is seeking applicants for its 9th Annual Harbor Arts & Music Festival, a two-day event, March 13 and 14, 2021. Application deadline is Jan. 15. Held in picturesque waterfront MarGood Harbor Park, juried by a selection committee of five professional artists, with musical line-ups coordinated by Rob Brehm (of Billy J & the Big Easy fame), this event has garnered great praise from past artists and attendees alike. The GCA will be following strict CDC guidelines regarding COVID-19, and will be certified in event crowd management. Information, or to receive an application, contact event chairperson Tara O'Neill at taraogallery@gmail.com.

‘Bodies in Motion’ exhibit

The Naples Depot Museum recently announced that it has extended the current “Bodies in Motion” exhibit by Tara O’Neill through Jan. 2. Through this collection, O’Neill offers a celebration of our shared humanity: a gesture as tender and common as a woman toweling her hair dry; the escaped delight of children at play; hands sailing inside the rhythm of music; the ultimate exultation of a diver defying gravity. For more information about the Naples Depot Museum’s “Bodies in Motion” by Tara O’Neill, contact the museum at 239-252-8419 or visit colliermuseums.com/exhibits. You can also visit taraogallery.com. The museum is located at 1051 5th Avenue South, Naples.

‘Never No More: Storter’s Southwest Florida’

The Marco Island Historical Society’s (MIHS) new exhibit is “Never No More: Storter’s Southwest Florida” at the Marco Island Historical Museum. The exhibit is open to the public from now through Dec. 5. Admission is free. The exhibit features original drawings, paintings and sculptures by fisherman and folk artist Robert Lee Storter. Born in 1894 in Everglade (now Everglades City), he died in 1987 in Naples. His grandparents were some of the earliest settlers of the area, and the Storter’s were responsible for a many local firsts. His uncle, George Storter, founded the first general store and post office in Everglades City. Information: colliermuseums.com.

Key Marco Cat

The Marco Island Historical Society (MIHS) celebrates its 25th Anniversary with the culmination of their quest to bring home the enigmatic Key Marco Cat and other rare 500 to 1,500-year-old Pre-Columbian Native American artifacts discovered on Marco Island in 1896. The artifacts return on loan from the Smithsonian Institution and University of Pennsylvania Museum of Archaeology and Anthropology. They will be showcased in an exhibit at the Marco Island Historical Museum from now through April 2021. The Marco Island Historical Museum is located at 180 S. Heathwood Drive. Open Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Admission is free. Information: 239-389-6447 or visit theMIHS.org.

Bailey-Matthews Shell Museum

Now open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. every day, at 3075 Sanibel Captiva Road, Sanibel. Admission is $23.95 for adults (18 and older), $21.95 for seniors, $14.95 youth (12 to 17) and students with their ID, $8.95 for children (5 to 11) and free to children younger than 5 and also active military. Visitors who bike to the museum receive $1 off admission. 239-395-2233. shellmuseum.org.

IMAG History & Science Center

Open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 2000 Cranford Ave., Fort Myers. Tickets are available online, and advance ticket purchases are necessary at this time to limit the number of guests in accordance with CDC recommendations. 239-243-0043. Information: theimag.org.

Naples Zoo

New hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1590 Goodlette-Frank Road, Naples. Offering timed online tickets to the general public. All guests will be required to reserve a timed ticket online, with reduced ticket prices. Tickets can only be purchased online. Information: 239-262-5409, napleszoo.org.

JANUARY

Left Bank Art Fest

The Left Bank Art Fest will be from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 10. Walk along the beautiful breezeway and shop jewelry, photography, paintings, ceramics, bronze, wood, sculptures, bronze and handmade custom guitars. The fest is at the Esplanade, 760 North Collier Blvd., Marco Island. Admission and parking are free. Information: 239-290-7927.

For more event listings, navigate to the Entertainment section and click on the WOW To Do List at marconews.com. Calendar items must be emailed to mail@marconews.com and should be submitted at least a week before desired publication.